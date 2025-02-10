Mbuyiseni Ndlozi resigns from EFF

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. (File photo)

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has become the latest member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to resign from the party following his suspension.

Ndlozi confirmed his resignation in an interview with the SABC on Sunday night, saying he had decided to leave party politics and make contributions outside that arena.

“I have handed over my resignation. I have left the EFF, I have left party politics. EFF is a political party. I have handed in my resignation as a member, and it is because where I want to go and contribute, I can’t hold a single-party membership,” he said.

“But overall, I think that I’ve made my contribution, and I think that there are brilliant young men and women, old men and women in the space who will continue in that category, as it were, of party politics.”

Ndlozi’s move comes after months of speculation about his future in the Red Berets.

His departure follows those of other high-profile EFF members this year, including former deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, former national chairperson Dali Mpofu, former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and former government spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi, all of whom defected to Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

In January, Ndlozi resigned as an MP after losing his position in the EFF’s central command team during the party’s national elective conference in December. The rift between Ndlozi and the Red Berets came after the departure of his close ally Shivambu, which saw the former being sidelined from EFF discussions.

EFF leader Julius Malema criticised party members for not pledging allegiance to the party after alleging that Ndlozi was aware of Shivambu’s plans to defect to the MK party but did not say anything.

In one instance, Malema indirectly criticised Ndlozi’s wife, actress Mmabatho Montsho, after she “liked” an Instagram post by Shivambu announcing his defection.

In his interview, Ndlozi confirmed that he was barred from attending the EFF national people’s assembly in December and had been suspended six weeks before it. He said this was because of reports that he was among the EFF leaders waiting for the right moment to defect to the MK party. Ndlozi said it was not his responsibility to inform the EFF leadership of Shivambu’s plans to leave the party.

He described the suspension as irregular, arguing that it did not align with the party’s constitution.

“I was told to stay at home and not participate in parliament and the rest of the activities of the EFF. It was very important for me because they said that the investigation is still ongoing; when it is finished, I’ll then be given an opportunity to respond. I think we can agree that these are very serious allegations,” he said.

Ndlozi said his decision to speak out was aimed at clearing his name.

The EFF has not issued a formal response to his resignation, but party spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said his public pronouncements constituted a resignation and that the party wished him well.

Ndlozi was a founding member of the party and previously served as its national spokesperson and an MP.