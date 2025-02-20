ANC’s Gauteng shake-up could hurt EFF’s election strategy

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. (File photo)

The ANC has followed through with its plan to reconfigure its leadership in Gauteng, a move that could affect the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which has drawn from Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s governance model to sustain its influence in Gauteng.

In the aftermath of a dismal performance in both provinces in last year’s general elections, and after an ANC national working committee meeting in Cape Town on Monday, the provincial executive committees of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were dissolved, with interim task teams set to take over.

In Gauteng, Lesufi has been appointed co-convener alongside Amos Masondo. Former MP Hope Papo takes over as co-ordinator while deputy provincial secretary Tasneem Motara has been appointed as the fundraiser.

Lesufi, who has served as Gauteng’s premier since 2022, has gained a reputation for his hands-on leadership style, particularly in education, crime-fighting and economic development.

The shake-up includes changes to strategic provincial leadership positions and a renewed focus on performance monitoring.

The ANC governs Gauteng through coalitions and support agreements, with the EFF playing a critical role in municipal councils such as Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg.

The EFF has, at times, worked alongside the ANC, leveraging Lesufi’s approach to governance, which it says aligns with some of the Red Berets’ populist policies on service delivery and post-apartheid economic redress.

The ANC’s leadership reconfiguration could disrupt this dynamic, particularly if the restructuring overpowers Lesufi’s influence which the EFF has benefited from.

EFF provincial leader Nkululeko Dunga said the party would continue to serve the interests of the province regardless of who is in charge.

“The EFF has always been committed to the people of Gauteng, and our role in governance has been to ensure that service delivery reaches communities that the ANC’s internal battles have long neglected,” he said.

“If the ANC leadership changes affect governance and compromise service delivery, we will not hesitate to act in the people’s interests. Our collaboration has always been based on principles, not individuals, and we will continue to fight for radical economic transformation regardless of who is in charge.”

ANC insiders suggest that the reconfiguration is aimed at consolidating power ahead of the 2026 local government elections and ensuring that the party does not become overly reliant on coalition partners.

ANC provincial leaders have expressed uneasiness about Lesufi’s close working relationship with the EFF, fearing it gives the opposition party undue influence.

The EFF has been a crucial player in Gauteng’s municipal governments, often using its support to extract concessions from the ANC. It has voted with the ANC in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni while maintaining an adversarial stance in Tshwane, where it has supported motions of no confidence against Democratic Alliance-aligned leadership.

Red Beret sources close to the matter say if Lesufi’s influence is reduced or his ability to make executive decisions is weakened, it could force the EFF to reconsider its approach to coalition politics in Gauteng.

The party has long viewed its role in governance as a stepping stone to more significant electoral gains, and any disruption to its working relationship with Lesufi could lead to increased tensions in municipal councils.

An EFF source who declined to be named said the ANC’s decision to recalibrate its leadership structures had now forced the Red Berets to start renegotiating terms or shift its alliances to maintain its foothold in Gauteng.

“We must make new friends in the province to maintain our power. Lesufi’s power benefited us when we needed it, but now we have to make friends in the opposite factional camp, which previously advocated for our downfall and the removal of Dunga from finance in Ekurhuleni,” they said.

“It has become important more than ever now for us to work the ground and regain our ground in the province to gain support so that we are not accused of stealing the ANC’s support base but of having something to offer to them during negotiations should it get to that during the elections.

“But one thing is certain, that we retain our power in the province because the EFF is ready and willing to lead.”

In the 2024 general elections, the EFF’s support in Gauteng declined to 12.92% from 14.67% in 2019.

The ANC provincial structures expect to find out who the additional members of the task team are on 25 February.