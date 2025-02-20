G20 meetings will go on with or without the US, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Dwayne Senior/Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa said while the US decided to snub the meeting, G20 will continue with or without them.

“Absence of the U.S. Secretary of State at the first #G20 Foreign Ministers meeting doesn’t halt proceedings, as long as other #G20 members are present, the discussions go on,” he said, adding that “the absence of some leaders is not the end of the world as long the G20 leaders are able to meet to discuss important issues, that is what we aim for.”

He said the country will work to “iron out wrinkles” in its relationship with the US, adding that the absence of Washington’s top diplomat from Group of 20 meetings in Johannesburg isn’t “a boycott as other US representatives are around.”

“We will continue to find ways, avenues and means through which we can continue relating to each other,” Ramaphosa told reporters in Johannesburg Thursday.

He added that South Africa has resolved to use diplomatic processes to deal with issues that “may have appeared in our relationship.”

The president’s comments come as South Africa seeks to mend its fast-deteriorating relationship with the US — a relationship that soured after US President Donald Trump criticised South Africa about its recently signed Expropriation Act.

US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and Secretary of State Marco Rubio snubbed the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Johannesburg this week.

Despite this, Ramaphosa said South Africa remained committed to diplomatic conflict resolution, citing the country’s history of successful negotiations.

He welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, describing it as a critical step towards alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Israel and Hamas agreed on a deal that will halt the war in Gaza and see the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

“This ceasefire must lay the basis for a just and lasting peace in line with UN resolutions, international law and internationally agreed parameters. As the G20, we must continue to advocate for diplomatic solutions,” he said.

“As the G20, we must continue to advocate for diplomatic solutions. Our own experience as South Africa is that the peaceful resolution of conflict through inclusive dialogue is the foremost guarantor of sustainable, lasting peace.”

In his opening address, Ramaphosa at the start of the G20 meeting of foreign ministers at Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Thursday, Ramaphosa called for calm during the heightened rising intolerance, conflict, climate change as well as energy and food insecurity across the world.

He added that it was important to prioritise coordinated responses to meet these problems.

“The nations of the world look to the G20 for leadership on the most pressing issues confronting our world. Just as cooperation supported the progress of early humans, our modern-day challenges can only be resolved through collaboration, partnership and solidarity,” he said.

He called on global leaders to unite and adapt to changing times as they look for solutions to geopolitical tensions.

Ramaphosa urged leaders to focus on inclusivity in global decision-making, adding that the G20, which represents two-thirds of the global population, must work towards consensus in responding to these crises.

“That is why South Africa has placed solidarity, equality and sustainability at the centre of our G20 presidency. We would like our G20 presidency to be one in which all voices are heard and in which all views count,” he said.

Outlining priorities for South Africa’s G20 presidency, Ramaphosa placed strong emphasis on climate change, debt sustainability, just energy transition financing and the responsible use of critical minerals for inclusive economic growth.

He highlighted the urgent need to enhance disaster resilience and response efforts, particularly in developing nations disproportionately affected by climate change.

Ramaphosa also raised concerns over the rising cost of borrowing in emerging economies, which has significantly curtailed domestic development.

“More than 3.3 billion people live in countries where interest payments on debt exceed education or health spending. The G20 needs to renew its efforts to advance debt sustainability, with a particular emphasis on African countries,” he said.

On climate change, Ramaphosa said major polluting nations must be at the forefront to support those least responsible for global warming. He called on the G20 leaders to reach an agreement on increasing both the quality and quantity of climate finance directed towards developing economies.

“This includes strengthening multilateral development banks, enhancing and streamlining support for country platforms such as the Just Energy Transition Partnership, and leveraging private capital more effectively,” he said, adding that global pollutants had caused the Earth to heat above the 1.5°C limit set by the 2016 Paris Agreement.

Ramaphosa said there was a need for green industrialisation and investment in critical minerals beneficiation to ensure sustainable economic growth.

“South Africa will seek to take forward the recommendations of the 2024 report of the UN Secretary General’s Panel on Critical Energy Transition Minerals,” he said.