Mbalula: ANC will not tolerate cadre deployment that prioritises political connections

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula says the party will not tolerate cadre deployment that prioritises political connections over competence.

“Only those who can effectively deliver services will be retained or appointed,” Mbalula said.

“A skills audit for all senior municipal managers in the Free State is being conducted to ensure qualified and competent individuals occupy key positions in municipalities.”

Mbalula made the remarks on Monday while speaking to journalists at Windmill Casino in Bloemfontein after the party’s national working committee (NWC) visit to branches in all five regions of the province.

Cadre deployment involves placing people in positions of authority in the state and other areas of influence. The policy has been challenged by the Democratic Alliance (DA) in court. Last year, DA suffered a knock after the Pretoria high court rejected, with costs, its application to have the ANC’s cadre deployment policy declared unconstitutional.

Over the weekend, the party’s officials and the NWC visited the five regions in the province to assess the state of branches.

Mbalula said the Free State had immense potential for economic growth, but that this has been halted by poor governance, lack of investment and inadequate infrastructure.

In a bid to stabilise municipalities in the province, Mbalula said the ANC’s local government interventions task team would be sent to assist struggling municipalities to provide technical support and support where urgent agent action is needed.

It has been speculated that the national working committee was considering reconfiguring or disbanding the provincial executive committee (PEC) because of divisions and infighting among its leaders.

This would not be the first time the ANC dissolved the province; it did so in 2012 and 2021.

Mbalula said they were not replacing the PEC but doing what is expected of them, which is to service all party structures on the ground.

“We have full confidence in our PEC in the Free State led by Mxolisi Dukwana. There is no house that doesn’t have problems. These comrades have fought hard in an election which we thought we’d lose hands down,” he said.

“Free State was an epitome of what we call state capture; all sorts of corrupt activities came from here. This leadership, it is our duty to remind them that the ANC has been voted in in the Free State to ensure we undo all these corrupt activities of the past.”

On Saturday, ANC chairperson Gwede Mantsashe said they were not discussing reconfiguration or disbandment but they were looking for ways to rebuild the party.

In last year’s national and provincial elections, the ANC secured a narrow majority with 52.88% in the Free State.

This marked a drop from the 62.94% the party achieved in 2019.

Mantashe cautioned the PEC against internal divisions, adding that the ANC had a lot of work to do in building the branches.

“The Free State can not relax with a 52% win, that is very much hanging over the cliff, they must pick up and improve their performance.”

He said the leadership could continue dividing itself and suffer the consequences or unite and build the party.

On Sunday, while speaking to the media, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the NWC’s visit aims to reinforce party structures rather than dissolve them.

“It’s part of the renewal of the ANC. It’s part of the rebuilding of the ANC,” she said.

Bhengu-Motsiri dismissed speculation about leadership changes in the province.

“It is a visit by the organisation to have a look at the state of our structures and how we can reinforce the work that is being done.”