Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Politics
/ 11 March 2025

Ramaphosa plans to pitch trade deal to Trump

By
Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa undertook to send a delegation to Washington last month after US President Donald Trump declared diplomatic war on Pretoria. (Photo: @CyrilRamaphosa/X)

The president is taking a transactional approach to resolving a diplomatic tempest

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,