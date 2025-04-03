Careers & Tenders
/ 3 April 2025

ANC integrity commission faces backlash over allegations of factional targeting in Limpopo

By
The ANC integrity commission faces backlash over allegations of factional targeting in Limpopo. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

As the ANC prepares for a pivotal provincial conference in Limpopo, tensions are rising over what some members describe as a targeted campaign by the party’s integrity commission to “purge” political rivals using corruption allegations related to the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank.Senior ANC figures in Limpopo and in the national executive committee (NEC) told the […]

