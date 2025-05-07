EFF accuses UK of ‘orchestrated’ visa delay to block Malema’s visit

EFF leader Julius Malema

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has accused the British high commission of deliberately blocking its leader, Julius Malema, from travelling to the United Kingdom where he was to have spoken at the Cambridge Africa Together Conference.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the party condemned the failure to process Malema’s visa application in time for his scheduled address on 10 May at the conference hosted by the African Society of Cambridge University under the theme, The Making of Africa’s Future Presidents.

The EFF claimed the British high commission delaying processing his visa was “nothing more than an expression of bureaucratic process being used to suppress political dissent. The British high commission has actively delayed the processing and approval of the visa application by the CIC [commander-in-chief].”

In a letter, dated 7 May and addressed to EFF secretary general Godrich Gardee, British high commissioner Antony Phillipson said “colleagues at the UK home office have said that they will regrettably be unable to process the application in time owing to the necessary steps required to consider visa applications and the unfortunate timing of some recent UK bank holidays”.

Phillipson said the situation was “deeply disappointing”, particularly as the EFF delegation had applied well in advance and had paid for priority service.

“I would like to assure you that I have taken a personal interest in this issue and have been in regular communication with relevant home office officials about this case … I have no means of intervening in the decision-making process itself, which is solely a matter for the home office,” Phillipson wrote.

The EFF said it regarded the situation as a political snub, suggesting the delay was a result of Malema’s outspoken views on colonialism, the British monarchy and the role of Western powers in global conflicts.

“The United Kingdom is not only suppressing academic freedom by essentially banning the president of the EFF from travelling to the country, but is engaged in an open declaration of war against those who dare to stand up to warmongers such as the British monarchy,” the statement read.

Malema has previously criticised Britain for its historical and ongoing political role in Africa, and its support of Israel.

The EFF reiterated its stance on Britain’s refusal to pay reparations for colonial crimes, citing its involvement in the slave trade, the suppression of Kenya’s Mau Mau rebellion and the Iraq War under former prime minister Tony Blair.

The party also used the opportunity to stress its controversial remarks after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, calling her a symbol of colonial brutality.

Malema had planned to visit Queen Elizabeth’s grave “to confirm that the woman who was at the centre of the pain inflicted on Africa and her people had indeed departed from this world”, the EFF said.

The party has framed the incident as part of a broader attempt to silence critical voices opposed to imperialism and capitalism. It accused the UK of resisting Pan-African voices that challenge the global order, particularly those calling for economic emancipation and historical redress.

“We will continue to build relations with all those who appreciate the message of the EFF,” the statement concluded, adding that the party would not be discouraged in its international mobilisation efforts.