MK party’s ‘December 16’ faction pushing for spokesperson Ndhlela to be secretary general

The MK Party's “December 16” faction is pushing for spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela to assume the vacant secretary general position. (@NhlamuloNdhlela/X)

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s “December 16” faction is pushing for spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela to assume the vacant secretary general position after the removal of Floyd Shivambu.

Phumlani Mfeka is also a front-runner for the position and the party’s head of elections Bongani Baloyi has been touted as a potential candidate as well, sources said.

The December 16 faction includes members who were involved in the founding of the MK party.

“The position of secretary general is being hotly contested. I know the spokesperson wants it badly — he’s actively trying to sideline others, but I’ve also heard about Mfeka,” one source said.

The source added that the faction had a vested interest in removing Shivambu to install Ndhlela in the position. The faction believes it represents the rightful founders of the party, rather those who joined from other political movements such as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and who have taken strategic leadership roles.

Perceived to be led by Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the faction argues that “incompetent individuals” who followed Shivambu from the EFF have been elevated to senior positions, sidelining founding members of the MK party.

Besides Shivambu, others targeted are Mzwanele Manyi, who was recently removed as the party’s chief whip, and Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who is the Mpumalanga convenor.

The faction believes Manyi, Mkhwebane, and Shivambu should never have held leadership positions because they campaigned against the MK party in the 2024 general elections while still in the EFF.

Another source said they were aware that Ndhela’s name was under serious consideration for the secretary general position, but expressed doubts about whether he would accept or be suited to the position.

“I don’t know whether he will be [secretary general] or what’s going on. It will be sad if he does, for me that would mean the party is finished,” the source said.

Ndhlela and MK head of presidency Magasela Mzobe did not respond to the M&G’s phone calls.

Another insider said the motive behind removing those perceived as outsiders was to consolidate control over the party. They said people such as Baloyi and parliamentary caucus leader Colleen Makhubele were also under threat. Makhubele joined the MK party from the South African Rainbow Alliance, while Baloyi came from Xiluva, which had a disappointing showing in the May 2024 elections.

One source said Baloyi was also among those slated to be removed from their current positions and sent to parliament.

“From what I know, his name was originally on the list for parliament, but it was removed. I also know that Floyd’s name is not on that list,” they added.

Another source claimed that Shivambu was removed from his position because he was allegedly trying to solicit funds from business people to finance the formation of his own political party.

“I’m not sure about his financial situation right now, or whether it would even allow him to start a new party,” the source said.

“Floyd is leaving, and I understand where he’s coming from. What happened to him was painful. There’s just too much gossip and toxicity in the party. I don’t blame him for wanting to leave — it’s exhausting. There’s no one who is safe here. If you want to survive, you have to play along, and that’s just not sustainable.”

Another insider said external interests were influencing internal party dynamics, driven by the fear that if the MK party — which replaced the EFF as the third largest party at last year’s general elections — gains traction, it could wield significant influence over the state. With the Democratic Alliance joining the government of national unity, the MK party became South Africa’s official opposition.

“There are those who want the government of national unity to remain intact. Undermining that threatens their direct interests in government dealings,” the source said.