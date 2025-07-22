Kenny Kunene: I was at the wrong place, at the wrong time for the right reasons

Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene. (X)

Patriotic Alliance deputy president and Johannesburg MMC for transport Kenny Kunene has denied knowing murder-accused Katiso “TK” Molefe, saying he was at the latter’s property by coincidence when he was arrested on Monday.

“I have done nothing, I was at the wrong place at the wrong time, for the right reasons,” Kunene told the Mail & Guardian on Tuesday.

He denied ever meeting Molefe or having any contact with him before Monday, when he was arrested for allegedly being the mastermind behind the 2022 murder of Oupa Sefoka — popularly known as DJ Sumbody.

DJ Sumbody was killed in a drive‑by shooting in Woodmead, Johannesburg, on 20 November 2022. The vehicle he was in was left riddled with bullets and his driver and bodyguard were pronounced dead at the scene.

Kunene, who also owns the online publication African News Global, said the purpose of his visit to Molefe’s property was to facilitate an exclusive interview on various topics for one of his journalists. Prior to Monday’s arrest, Molefe was out on R100 000 bail for another murder case

“I spoke to my contacts who know this guy. He agreed to the interview to tell his side of the story. I was then told to bring the journalist because they felt comfortable with my presence,” Kunene said.

“As we drove in — before entering the house — and while greeting the person who had connected us to him, the police kicked the gate to come in.”

Kunene said when questioned by police about whether he was an associate of Molefe, he had told them that he only knew him from a distance.

“They asked for his number and I told them I don’t have it. I then said to them I’m sure they have his number. To assure them that I did not have his number, I told them to punch it on my phone and see if it would appear. They then said I must show them the message of the person who sent the message and I showed them.

“The person had even sent the name of the road not the place and then later sent me another message to say which address I must use. How can I be sent a message from a place that I have been before?”

Asked whether he had ever met Molefe before his arrest on Monday, Kunene said he had only met him at a birthday party for the mother of the person who organised the interview.

“I only saw him there, we greeted, I was in my corner with my people and he was in his corner with his people. I don’t have his number, he does not have my number, we don’t talk. I told the police to investigate and satisfy themselves.”

Molefe, who is accused of being the mastermind, is also central to allegations by KwaZulu‑Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi implicating suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and senior police officers in the infiltration and control of the criminal justice system by organised crime syndicates.

Mkhwanazi alleged that the pursuit of Molefe and Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala were the reasons a task team originally set up to investigate political killings in KwaZulu-Natal was shut down by Mchunu.

In a statement on Tuesday, police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said four men, aged 45 to 60, had been arrested in Gauteng on Monday in connection with DJ Sumbody’s murder. Three of the men were believed to be hitmen and one was suspected of ordering the hit, Mathe said, adding that the weapon allegedly used has since been linked to other murders.

The suspects appeared at the Alexandra magistrate’s court on Tuesday on three counts of murder over the killing of DJ Sumbody and his employees, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza.

On Tuesday, Democratic Alliance Johannesburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said Kunene’s role as MMC for transport is untenable, given that he was found by police at the home of a murder suspect. She said the party was calling for Kunene’s immediate resignation, failing which Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero must fire him. Kunene’s response that he had accompanied a journalist to the property was laughable, Kayser-Echeozonjoku added.

“The Patriotic Alliance shows itself more and more every day to not have the best interests of South Africa at heart. It is a selfish, underworld organisation that associates with crime and corruption.

“The people of South Africa do not deserve their local governments led by people who are at home with murder suspects. The people of Johannesburg do not deserve the underworld connections that Kenny Kunene brings to the mayoral committee, in their city.

“Trust in politics comes from keeping promises, and upholding the rule of law. The Patriotic Alliance never keeps their promises, and does not uphold the rule of law.”