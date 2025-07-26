Kenny Kunene steps away from Joburg and PA roles

Suspended Patriotic Allianc deputy president Kenny Kunene. (X)

Suspended Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene has resigned from his roles in the City of Johannesburg. His resignation follows his official suspension from the PA pending an investigation into his relationship with murder-accused Katiso “TK” Molefe, who was this week arrested for allegedly orchestrating Oupa Sefoka (DJ Sumbody’s) murder in 2022.

Kunene has agreed to “cooperate with an investigation” and will step aside from his political role in the Patriotic Alliance until he is cleared of the allegations. He will also not act and work in any official capacity in the party while on suspension, its leader Gayton McKenzie said in a statement.

Kunene tendered his resignation as Proportional Representation Councillor and transport MMC in the city of Johannesburg with immediate effect.

“I am stepping aside from public life, for a period, while my party satisfies itself to certain allegations that have been raised against me, which are unfounded, but I have nevertheless agreed it would be in the public interest for me to await the clearing of my name before considering a return to public service and duty,” Kunene said in a statement.

This week, Kunene told the Mail & Guardian that he had done nothing wrong when he was found at Molefe’s premises during his arrest on Monday. He also denied ever meeting Molefe or having any contact with him prior to his arrest.

Kunene, who also owns the online publication African News Global, said the purpose of his visit to Molefe’s property was to facilitate an exclusive interview on various topics for one of his journalists. He added that he only knew Molefe from a distance.

Molefe was arrested for allegedly orchestrating DJ Sumbody’s murder in 2022, and he was also on R100 000 bail for another murder case at the time of his arrest.

The Democratic Alliance, which has been critical of the Patriotic Alliance following these recent revelations, said it notes Kunene’s resignation, but demands investigations into the projects that Kunene was overseeing.

These include a full investigation into all contracts and procurement processes at the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), a full investigation into the contractors and procurement of the Lilian Ngoyi street repairs and a full investigation into contracts, appointments and procurement processes at the Metropolitan Trading Company (MTC).

“Should the executive mayor fail to respond to the DA within seven days, the DA will use all avenues at our disposal, including approaching law enforcement with the information available to us, to hold the executive mayor as shareholder representative himself responsible for the alleged irregularities at JRA and MTC,” the party’s Johannesburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said in a statement.