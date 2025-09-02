Stan Mathabatha steps down as Limpopo ANC provincial chair

Former Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha. Photo: Marketing and Comms, University of Limpopo

Former Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha has voluntarily stepped aside as the ANC’s chairperson in the province, citing misconduct and a lack of values in the ANC.

In a letter addressed to ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula, Mathabatha said this was particularly evident in the processes and conduct of party members in regard to the elective conferences in the Vhembe and Waterberg regions.

“I would like to formally inform the National Executive Committee of my decision to step aside as the chairperson of the ANC in Limpopo province, effective immediately,” Mathabatha wrote.

“In order to uphold my reputation and integrity, I cannot stand aloof to such unethical and un-ANC tendencies occurring under my leadership.”

The Vembe conference was marred by infighting, and an urgent court application, and was eventually boycotted by some disgruntled members. The Waterberg conference is still underway and is expected to be closed by the party’s second deputy secretary general Maropene Ramokgopa soon.

Two weeks ago, the Mail & Guardian reported that the legitimacy of the Vhembe, Peter Mokaba and Mopape regional conferences was being disputed in court, although all bids to hear the challenges on an urgent basis were dismissed.

The M&G understands that, after the disputes were lodged, the ANC national working committee resolved to send a team to the province to investigate the veracity of the allegations made by those who took the party to court.

According to sources, the committee’s investigations are complete and its report will be considered and ultimately taken to the national executive committee to decide on the next course of action.

In his letter, Mathabatha said he was available to “deliberate these issues further with the national officebearers of the ANC at their convenience and make myself available for any interviews”.

He added: “Until then, I will step aside to allow the organisation to function without my involvement.”

With Mathabatha not in the running to be re-elected as Limpopo chairperson in the upcoming provincial conference, after serving two terms, Polokwane mayor John Mpe, premier Phophi Ramathuba and Mopane District mayor Pule Shayi are the frontrunners to replace him in the top job.

Some ANC branches in the province have called for an early elective conference to minimise the negative impact of infighting and to ensure the party has a solid leadership in place before the 2026 local government elections.

Last week, Mbalula told a media briefing that a task team had been sent to Limpopo to resolve the disputes around the conferences and look at concerns raised about internal organisational processes.

Mbalula said the team had finalised its job and would present its report to him, which he would then forward to the ANC’s top seven officials and the national working committee, adding that the conferences “went well, in a nutshell”.

Responding to questions from the M&G, ANC Limpopo spokesperson Jimmy Machaka said the party had noted a letter making rounds on social media regarding Mathabatha but was unable at this stage to comment on its veracity.

“On matters of conferences, the ANC Limpopo is awaiting a decision by the National Executive Committee as the investigating team has concluded its work; we shall await such outcomes,” Machaka said.

“As for the Waterberg regional conference, the conference is at its final leg. The provincial executive committee shall await a report from its deployees and we shall discuss any matter arising from the deployees’ report, however, so far, the conference will conclude its business on Tuesday.”