KwaZulu-Natal coalition in jeopardy as MK party motion tests relations between ANC and IFP

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli. Photo: Mbuso Kunene

The future of the KwaZulu-Natal government of provincial unity hangs in the balance after Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe party submitted a motion of no confidence in premier Thamsanqa Ntuli which could succeed, given the strained relations between the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the ANC.

The traditional political foes have enjoyed more cordial relations after forming a governing pact in the province when the ANC lost support in last year’s general elections, but the MK’s submission against Ntuli, the IFP’s provincial chairman, could test that.

“Under premier Thamsanqa Ntuli, governance has lost direction and administrative control over provincial departments has been rendered weak,” reads the motion submitted to speaker of the provincial legislature Nontembeko Boyce.

Despite being on the opposition benches, the MK party is the largest party in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, with 37 seats, after the ANC went from 44 seats to just 14.

The MK party was, however, denied power when the IFP with 15 seats, the ANC with its 14 seats, the Democratic Alliance with 11 and the National Freedom Party with one seat banded together to form a governing pact shortly after the 2024 general elections. Together these parties have 41 seats.

The MK party will be banking on the souring relations between the IFP and the ANC after MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Thulasizwe Buthelezi of the IFP, masterminded the removal of Siphile Mdaka, an ANC mayor in the uMkhanyakude district in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The ANC has signalled that it believes the IFP has shown itself to be an unreliable ally in the province.

“The ANC has expressed its clear views on the matter. We will be having a meeting between ourselves and the IFP. As soon as that meeting takes place, the ANC will articulate its position publicly,” ANC provincial coordinator Mike Mabuyakhulu told the Mail & Guardian.

It is likely that the ANC will demand the reinstatement of Mdaka as mayor as a condition for staying in the provincial unity government.

The office of the legislature speaker confirmed receipt of the motion.

“The motion will be processed, in line with the legislature standing rules, and other applicable legislative frameworks,” it told the M&G.

The ANC Youth League has backed the idea of the party leaving the governing coalition in the province, accusing both the IFP and the DA of seeking to relegate it to the political periphery.