Gwen Ramokgopa: “I was hurt” by being associated with Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala

ANC treasurer general Gwen Ramokgopa. (@DrGwenR/X)

ANC treasurer general Gwen Ramokgopa said she was hurt by allegations that alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi Cat Matlala was funding her, and that she was among those actively working to tarnish the party’s secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, and deputy president, Paul Mashatile.

In an interview with the Mail & Guardian this week, Ramokgopa also distanced herself from Brown Mogotsi, the North West businessman whose name has frequently been mentioned in allegations that cartels have infiltrated the criminal justice system through political figures and senior police officers.

“At a personal level, I felt very hurt. I have nothing against Matlala or Brown; I have no relationship with them. I have not consciously or knowingly been with them. They could have been with me in the same event or whatever, but I have no dealings whatsoever with them,” she said.

Ramokgopa is regarded as one of the morally upright individuals within the corruption-beleaguered ANC. However, several screenshots have surfaced on social media suggesting that the Progressive Business Forum (PBF), which she chairs, received R1 million from Matlala. This payment was allegedly for a table for ten people at the party’s January 8 celebration gala in Cape Town earlier this year.

These were followed by screenshots, allegedly from former party spokesman Pule Mabe, questioning “who is clean” in the ANC.

Other screenshots sent via WhatsApp suggested that Ramokgopa was part of a group actively lobbying for Mbalula and Mashatile not to lead the ANC, with some suggesting she was plotting this with Mogotsi.

Mashatile has previously confirmed that he was interested in succeeding current party president Cyril Ramaphosa, while Mbalula has been touted as his deputy.

Last week, the PBF released a statement saying it had cleared Ramogopa. It said a recent forensic investigation conducted by Tayfin Forensic Auditors had unequivocally confirmed that the narratives against her on social media were “faceless, false, and malicious”.

The statement said the report confirmed that there was no evidence linking Ramokgopa, the PBF, and associates to individuals currently facing criminal charges or identified as persons of interest in criminal investigations.

“The PBF denies knowingly receiving any ill-gotten funds and should such come to its attention, there shall be consequence management, including cooperation with law enforcement agencies,” it said.

“These claims, which falsely alleged financial impropriety through the office of the chairperson, who is also the ANC treasurer-general, or her associates, have been found to be entirely without merit. In light of the investigation’s outcome, the PBF will be taking legal action to protect its reputation and recommends that its associates consider their options in this regard.”

Ramokgopa told the M&G this week that the ANC needed “servant leadership” which respected the resources of the public and that being associated with the likes of Matlala “was really, really below the belt”.

“This is why I had to take this matter seriously, and I had to report myself to the integrity commission and also report to the board and as well as have an investigation as to where exactly these things come from and who is behind them. I will work with the integrity commission until I get to the bottom of this, and we have also opened a case with the police,” she said.

“I would like to say to the public that we must not be fazed by these faceless endeavours to try and tarnish our names and try to tarnish the ANC. We think that it may even be part of the regime change agenda and also an agenda to try and make sure that the ANC weakens even further alongside the insults that have been hurled at the ANC and the leaders,” Ramokgopa said.

“It means that as ANC leaders we need to remain vigilant, honest, accountable, and transparent so that we do not disappoint the expectations of those who are truly members of the ANC and the public that votes for the ANC.”

Ramokgopa said she would reserve comment about allegations implicating suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu in the protection of drug cartels.

“Can we allow the Madlanga Commission to do its work and parliament to also do its work. We are also always awaiting the process of those processes, and we really hope that those who stand for the ANC for its values and its principles, will still be standing upright after all those processes,” she said.

“We are saying as the ANC, anyone where there is a basis to believe that they have done wrong, especially when they are charged, they must step aside so that they do not drag the ANC into courts or any allegations.”

Ramokgopa would also not be drawn into commenting on Ramaphosa’s relationship with businessman Hangwani Maumela. Earlier this month, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) raided the Sandton, Johannesburg, home of the businessman, seizing high-end vehicles and artworks as part of an R820 million asset recovery operation linked to wholesale looting at Tembisa Hospital in Ekurhuleni.

Maumela was flagged in the SIU’s investigation into corruption at the hospital, which has uncovered three coordinated syndicates responsible for looting more than R2 billion meant for healthcare services.

Maumela is related to Ramaphosa’s former wife.

“I would prefer not to comment because I haven’t gone to analyse the issues at hand. For me, having worked with him (Ramaphosa), he is a leader that would not tolerate malfeasance, corruption, and that’s what he says to all of us and the nation,” Ramokgopa said.