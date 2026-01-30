Malema warns of possible political persecution ahead of 2026 local elections

EFF leader Julius Malema. Photo: X

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Friday warned members of his party to be prepared for possible political persecution, including imprisonment, as South Africa heads towards local government elections later this year.

At the start of a strategy meeting of senior EFF leaders, Malema said the elections would not be “purely domestic” and suggested the United States could seek to influence political outcomes in South Africa.

“It is important to be aware of this as we head to local government elections here in South Africa and be aware of the possibility of US interference in our elections,” he said, adding that this could be in the form of funding ideological opponents, attempts to divide communities along tribal lines and “actively pursuing the imprisonment of leaders of the left in our country”.

Malema linked these claims to South Africa’s stance on Palestine which has put it at odds with Washington.

“We must never surrender even in the face of imprisonment or death. We must never be shaken and we must never compromise our sovereignty to please the United States of America,” he said.

Looking ahead to the local government elections, Malema said many municipalities were in a state of collapse, with basic services failing, warning that if the EFF were to take control of them without a clear plan to fix them, it would be blamed for inherited problems.

He said the EFF would seek to secure mayoral positions in municipalities rather than only supporting other parties.

He accused the ANC of treating the Red Berets with disrespect in coalition-run councils, particularly in Ekurhuleni where the ANC had removed EFF member of the mayoral committee for finance and then the speaker without consultation, warning that there would be consequences.