Very bad things happening in the US

Public dissent: Minnesota protesters demanding accountability and questioning the scale and conduct of federal immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump. Photo: Mohamad Safa/X

The fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by federal immigration officers in Minnesota has become a defining moment in the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, triggering protests and exposing deepening tension between federal authority, state power and public accountability in the US.

What began as an enforcement operation has evolved into a wider political and institutional test, drawing scrutiny from state governments, congress and civil-rights groups.

Pretti, an intensive-care nurse and US citizen, was shot during a federal immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis in late January.

His death followed another fatal shooting earlier in the month, involving federal agents, intensifying scrutiny of Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the state.

Together, the incidents have prompted sustained demonstrations in Minnesota and beyond, with protesters demanding accountability and questioning the scale and conduct of federal immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump’s renewed push to expand interior operations.

Witness accounts and video footage circulating publicly have complicated official explanations of Pretti’s death. Federal authorities initially described the shooting as a response to a threat but witnesses have disputed that account, saying Pretti was unarmed and attempting to assist another person during a chaotic confrontation.

The divergence between official statements and civilian testimony has fuelled public distrust and sharpened calls for an independent investigation, with critics arguing that delays and limited disclosure have compounded public anger.

The shooting took place against the backdrop of a large-scale federal operation that has seen thousands of immigration officers deployed across Minnesota since December.

Federal officials have described the surge as necessary to enforce immigration law and combat fraud but state and local leaders have criticised its scale and tactics. Minnesota officials argue that the operation has disrupted daily life, strained law-enforcement capacity and heightened fear among residents, regardless of immigration status.

Minnesota’s attorney-general has sought judicial intervention to limit aspects of the deployment, raising constitutional concerns about federal overreach and the erosion of state authority.

The legal challenge reflects a broader confrontation over the boundaries of federal power in states governed by administrations politically opposed to the White House.

It also underscores how immigration enforcement has become a focal point for wider disputes over federalism, consent and the limits of executive authority.

Civil-rights organisations have warned that the atmosphere in Minnesota has become increasingly tense.

Jaylani Hussein, the executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said the killing had deepened fear and anxiety within communities unsettled by aggressive enforcement tactics, particularly when operations are carried out in residential areas and public spaces.

Community groups have reported growing reluctance among residents to engage with law enforcement, even in non-immigration contexts, for fear of federal involvement.

The unrest has also reverberated in Washington. While immigration enforcement has long been politically divisive, the killing of a US citizen during a federal operation has altered the political calculus.

Republican lawmakers, typically supportive of stricter immigration measures, have joined calls for a deeper investigation into Pretti’s death, raising questions about training, oversight and the use of force by federal agents.

The bipartisan nature of the scrutiny suggests the controversy has moved beyond a routine policy dispute and into a broader institutional reckoning.

Under scrutiny: Republican lawmakers have joined calls for a deeper investigation into US citizen Alex Pretti’s death. Photo: Wikipedia

Congressional attention has also turned to wider questions of accountability within the immigration detention system. Since late 2025, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has failed to submit congressionally required reports on at least eight deaths in its custody within the mandated time frame.

Under federal law, the agency must provide detailed public accounts within 90 days when individuals die while detained. The reporting failures span detention facilities in multiple states and come as ICE holds more people than at any point in its recent history.

The lapses have fuelled criticism that oversight mechanisms have not kept pace with the rapid expansion of enforcement and detention.

Lawmakers debating legislation to further increase funding for immigration enforcement have expressed concern that additional resources are being authorised without corresponding transparency.

In the context of the Minnesota shootings, critics argue that failures to disclose information about deaths in custody undermine public confidence and obstruct meaningful accountability.

Beyond questions of oversight, the events in Minnesota have sharpened attention on how the federal government exercises power in moments of domestic tension. The expansion of immigration enforcement into cities governed by politically hostile state administrations has blurred the line between border control and domestic policing.

Protest management has increasingly been folded into the same security response, with federal agents deployed not only to enforce immigration law but to contain public dissent.

Some analysts argue that the convergence reflects continuity rather than rupture in US governance.

Sanusha Naidu, a senior research associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue, says the unrest should be understood as part of a longer pattern in how the US manages internal conflict.

She argues that the US has historically relied on securitised enforcement, rather than civilian policing, to address domestic security challenges and that immigration enforcement has become the latest mechanism through which that approach is being expressed.

Naidu also draws a distinction between civilian policing and security enforcement, arguing that the security enforcement has long shaped how US authorities respond to social and political unrest.

In her view, enforcement strategies have prioritised control and deterrence over mediation and consent, particularly during periods of heightened tension.

Immigration enforcement, she says, has increasingly operated within this security framework, contributing to cycles of confrontation rather than de-escalation.

She adds that the political impact of the current moment lies less in the tactics themselves than in their visibility.

While securitised enforcement has long affected marginalised communities, Naidu notes that the deaths of citizens during federal operations have disrupted long-standing patterns in which the consequences of such practices were politically absorbed.

That shift, she says, has brought underlying questions of legitimacy into sharper and more sustained public focus.

This structural reading helps explain why the unrest has proven difficult for federal authorities to contain. Protests have persisted despite arrests and warnings, while trust in enforcement agencies has eroded across political and demographic lines.

The controversy has also exposed fault lines between federal agencies and local governments tasked with managing the social consequences of enforcement decisions over which they have limited control.

Federal officials have defended the operations as lawful and necessary, arguing that resistance to enforcement has contributed to unrest.

The administration has accused state and local leaders of undermining federal authority and encouraging disorder.

That response reflects a familiar dynamic in periods of political strain, where protest is framed primarily as a security challenge and force is presented as the appropriate corrective.

Analysts say the consequences extend beyond domestic politics. International relations analyst Donovan E Williams says the controversy was being closely watched abroad as an indicator of American credibility.

How the US operates within its own borders, particularly in its use of force against civilians, shapes how it is perceived internationally, he says.

Williams argues that the Trump administration’s emphasis on power and control over legitimacy risks weakening the US position not only as a powerful actor but as a dependable partner in diplomatic and multilateral settings.

The US continues to position itself as a global advocate of democratic norms, rule of law and accountable governance.

Sustained unrest marked by lethal force, contested narratives and institutional conflict complicates that posture, particularly as Washington seeks to exert influence in multilateral forums and on questions of human rights and democratic standards.

For South Africans, the developments resonate in familiar ways. South Africa’s own history of protest and state response, during apartheid and debates over policing, underscore how quickly legitimacy can fray when governments respond to dissent primarily through coercion rather than engagement. The US case illustrates how even established democracies struggle to manage social conflict once enforcement eclipses consent.

The legal and political battles unfolding in Minnesota will probably to shape the trajectory of the crisis. Court rulings on the scope of federal authority, the outcome of investigations into the shootings and congressional scrutiny of enforcement practices will all influence whether tension eases or intensifies in the months ahead.

The unrest sparked by Alex Pretti’s death is therefore not only a story about immigration enforcement. It is an episode in a larger contest over power, accountability and legitimacy within the US and one whose consequences are being felt well beyond its borders.