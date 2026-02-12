Ramaphosa talks tough on gangs, corruption

Consequential announcements: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2026 SONA speech was shaped less by celebration than by warning. Photo: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his 2026 State of the Nation address determined to project control. The economy, he argued, has stabilised. Debt is contained. Load shedding has receded. Investor confidence is returning.

But the speech was shaped less by celebration than by warning. Organised crime, he said, posed the most immediate threat to South Africa’s democracy and economic recovery. Unemployment remained entrenched.

In one of the most consequential announcements of the evening, Ramaphosa confirmed that the South African National Defence Force would be deployed to support police in tackling gang violence and illegal mining in parts of the Western Cape and Gauteng.

He had instructed the minister of police and the defence force to develop a technical deployment plan, with parliament to be formally informed.

The decision signals a government increasingly prepared to frame criminal syndicates not as isolated law enforcement challenges but as systemic threats to state authority. Illegal mining, construction-site extortion, port-linked smuggling and gang networks have become deeply embedded in parts of the economy. Investors have repeatedly cited lawlessness and infrastructure sabotage as constraints on growth.

The military deployment will sit alongside the recruitment of 5 500 new police officers this year and the creation of a national illicit economy disruption programme targeting sectors such as tobacco and fuel. A Whistleblower Protection Bill will be introduced to criminalise retaliation and provide structured support for those exposing corruption.

Security formed one pillar of the address. Economic stabilisation was the other.

Ramaphosa pointed to four consecutive quarters of GDP growth, primary budget surpluses, easing inflation and lower borrowing costs. South Africa has exited the Financial Action Task Force grey list. Credit ratings have improved. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has strengthened.

The president declared that the country was on a clear path to stabilising national debt.

He reiterated that load-shedding was effectively behind the country and confirmed further restructuring at Eskom, including the establishment of an independent state-owned transmission entity.

By 2030, more than 40% of electricity generation is expected to come from renewable sources. Independent transmission projects will begin this year to unlock private investment in the grid.

Infrastructure is central to the administration’s growth strategy. The government has committed more than R1 trillion in public infrastructure spending more than three years, the largest such allocation in the country’s history.

Public-private partnerships in rail and ports are advancing. Nearly 30 companies have expressed interest in proposed high-speed rail corridors linking Johannesburg to Durban and Johannesburg to Musina.

The message was clear. Investment is returning and fixed capital formation is being rebuilt after years

of decline.

Yet the scale of the challenge remains stark. Growth has resumed but remains modest.

On current trajectories it is insufficient to meaningfully reduce unemployment, which remains above 30% on the official definition and exceeds 40% on the expanded measure.

Ramaphosa acknowledged that jobs remained scarce and that opportunity was out of reach for millions.

The address did not announce a dramatic shift in macroeconomic policy. Debt containment, infrastructure-led growth, private sector participation and regulatory reform remain the core framework.

Economist Daniel Meyer of the University of Johannesburg said the stabilisation gains cited by the president do not yet constitute a decisive economic shift. “It’s still too low,” Meyer said. “We need growth of 3% or more. Low inflation also means the economy is flat.”

He argued that while the investment drive was necessary, it fell short of the level required to absorb South Africa’s unemployed population. The investment-to-GDP ratio would need to approach 30% to sustain stronger expansion, he said.

Without significant skills development, low-skilled workers would remain excluded from new growth sectors. That structural tension runs through the address. Stabilisation has occurred.

Transformation at scale has not.

Industrial policy featured prominently. South Africa is positioning itself as a supplier of green products, critical minerals and new energy vehicles. A 150% tax deduction for investment in new energy vehicles will take effect in March. International pledges under the just energy transition framework stand at approximately R250 billion.

Ramaphosa described mining as a sunrise industry once again, citing mineral reserves valued at more than R40 trillion. The argument is that global decarbonisation and electrification will create sustained demand for platinum group metals, manganese and other critical inputs.

Small businesses were framed as central to job creation.

The government plans to channel more than R2.5 billion in funding to 180 000 small and medium enterprises this year, supported by credit guarantees and regulatory reform.

The president repeated a familiar calculation: if each small enterprise employed one additional worker, millions of jobs could be created.

Whether that projection translates into labour absorption depends less on incentives and more on broader growth momentum and domestic demand.

Water emerged as the most urgent service delivery crisis. Ramaphosa described it as the single most important issue confronting many communities. A national water crisis committee will be established, modelled on the structure created during the height of load shedding.

The government has allocated R156 billion to water and sanitation infrastructure over three years and is considering reforms that would allow for the withdrawal of licences where municipalities fail to provide basic services.

A white paper on local government reform will be released in the coming months. Senior municipal appointments, he said, must occur through independent processes free from political interference.

The speech also positioned the government of national unity as a stabilising force. Cooperation across party lines, Ramaphosa argued, had restored credibility and policy coherence.

The implication is that political consolidation has enabled economic repair.

But the address ultimately reflects continuity rather than rupture. The macroeconomic framework remains intact. Fiscal discipline is maintained. Structural reforms continue incrementally. There was no expansionary pivot and no fundamental redistribution package.

The emphasis on organised crime underscores the government’s assessment that lawlessness now directly threatens recovery.

The decision to deploy the military suggests urgency but also reveals the scale of erosion within policing and local governance.

For households facing unemployment, stagnant wages and failing services, macroeconomic improvement is not yet lived reality. Water outages, gang violence and economic exclusion continue to define daily experience.

Ramaphosa closed by arguing that South Africa was stronger than it was a year ago and that the country had a window of opportunity to translate stability into sustained growth.

The test will be whether that growth reaches the unemployed in meaningful numbers.

Until then, stabilisation remains a foundation. The unresolved question is whether it can become transformation.