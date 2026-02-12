SA’s sovereignty is ‘not negotiable’, Ramaphosa says in Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated solidarity with countries and territories experiencing conflict and occupation.. (GCIS)

President Cyril Ramaphosa used his State of the Nation address in parliament on Thursday to send a clear message to countries across the world that South Africa would not be bullied, reiterating his stance amid rising diplomatic tension and shifting global politics.

“In a world where powerful nations often assert their dominance and influence over less powerful states, our country’s commitment to sovereignty and self-determination is sacrosanct. It is not negotiable.

“We will continue to respect the rights and sovereignty of other nations but we must be equally clear that we will not be bullied by any other country.”

Ramaphosa’s remarks come amid tension between South Africa and US president Donald Trump’s administration over South Africa’s land reform policies and foreign policy positions.

A year ago, Ramaphosa responded to threats from Trump by saying South Africa would not be intimidated and would pursue its constitutional mandate without external interference.

On Thursday, the president described a world “in which might is right and the powerful impose themselves on the weak”. He said South Africa would continue to assert its national interests while remaining committed to international law and multilateral cooperation.

“To advance the values of our Constitution, to promote our national interest, we seek a world that is sustainable, just and inclusive.”

South Africa would continue building “mutually beneficial relationships with all countries in terms of equality and respect” and would “forge strong partnerships with like-minded countries to increase our shared resilience to global disruptions”.

Ramaphosa linked the country’s diplomatic posture to its successful presidency of the G20 last year, telling MPs: “Building on our presidency of the G20, which all attest to have been successful, we continue to advance the priorities of the Global South.”

The priorities included “inclusive growth, debt relief, climate action, reform of global governance institutions and the beneficiation of critical minerals at source”.

He reiterated support for the African Continental Free Trade Area, saying South African firms would be “leading suppliers to an African market of 1.4 billion people whose working age population will double in the next 25 years”.

Ramaphosa also confirmed that South Africa would continue supporting conflict prevention and peacekeeping efforts under the UN, African Union and Southern African Development Community frameworks.

However, he said the government had requested the UN to allow South Africa to withdraw its troops from the UN mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo “with a view to consolidating our defence force”.

Ramaphosa reiterated solidarity with countries and territories experiencing conflict and occupation. “We cannot consider ourselves free for as long as the people of Palestine, Cuba, Sudan, Western Sahara and elsewhere suffer occupation, oppression and war,” he said, reiterating that South Africa remained “a clear and consistent voice for international law, for justice and for human rights”.