Siviwe Gwarube and Karabo Khakhau officially enter DA federal contests

Democratic Alliance national spokesperson and MP Karabo Khakhau has joined the contest for a senior federal role ahead of the party’s April congress.

Khakhau’s entry adds to a growing field of candidates that includes Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube, with several key positions expected to be tightly fought.

Khakhau has accepted nomination as first deputy chairperson of the DA federal council. In a letter circulated to delegates on Monday, she set out a platform centred on reinforcing party structures and energising women and youth voters in the run-up to South Africa’s 2029 general elections.

“It is on this basis that I have accepted the nomination to be your 1st deputy chairperson of the federal council,” she wrote, appealing for delegates’ backing to advance her vision.

Khakhau’s bid comes as other senior figures position themselves for leadership roles within the federal executive — a separate structure that manages the DA’s day-to-day political strategy and implementation.

The federal council, chaired by Helen Zille, serves as the party’s highest decision-making body between congresses and operates separately from the federal executive. So far only Ashor Sarupen has raised his hand to replace Zille, who has indicated that she will not be running for any internal positions as she sets her eyes on the Johannesburg mayorship.

Gwarube has confirmed she is vying for one of the three deputy federal chairperson positions in the federal executive — roles currently held by JP Smith, Solly Malatsi and Anton Bredell. Her candidacy sets up what is likely to be a competitive race at the 11 April congress.

Launching her bid with a campaign poster, a manifesto titled A Growing DA for a Growing SA and a letter to delegates, Gwarube pointed to her experience across party and government structures.

“I am happy to announce that I have accepted the nomination for deputy federal chairperson. The truth is simple: we need to be the largest party in South Africa in order to bring the change so desperately needed in our country.

Gwarube added: “We must therefore elect leaders who will organise, build and expand our support in every province and every community.Only a growing DA can deliver a growing SA,” she said.

Siviwe Gwarube Photo: Supplied

She emphasised the importance of organisational activism, stating that an empowered activist is an effective one. “Let us never forget the importance of activism. That is what has allowed our party to grow throughout these years.”

Malatsi has indicated he will seek another term, while Western Cape minister Anroux Marais has also declared her candidacy, bringing the confirmed contenders for deputy federal chairperson to three so far.

Delegates are set to gather in Midrand, north of Johannesburg, on 11 and 12 April to elect a new federal leader following John Steenhuisen’s decision not to stand again.

Last week Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis accepted nomination as the top party leader. He positioned himself as a frontrunner in the race to succeed Steenhuisen. His candidacy has already attracted endorsements from senior party figures.

The congress will also fill the positions of federal chairperson, three deputy federal chairpersons, chairperson of the federal finance committee, as well as the chairperson and three deputy chairpersons of the federal council.