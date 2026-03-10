IEC calls for early election date announcement

The IEC has set 20 and 21 June 2026 as a national voter registration weekend and urges an early election date announcement to ensure voters can register correctly. Photo by Delwyn Verasamy

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has urged an early proclamation of the next local government election date, warning that delays could complicate voter registration and election preparations.

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said clarity on the election date was crucial to allow voters to register correctly before the polls.

Mamabolo said the IEC had started implementing key milestones in preparation for the municipal elections, including a nationwide voter registration campaign.

The commission announced that a national voter registration weekend would be on 20 and 21 June 2026, giving citizens an opportunity to register in the areas in which they lived.

“The foremost reminder to all South Africans eligible to vote is to register where they ordinarily reside,” Mamabolo said.

Once the election date was proclaimed, voters would be able to vote only at the voting station where they were registered.

In municipal elections, voters could not cast ballots outside the voting district where they were registered because ward councillors represented specific geographic communities.

Mamabolo said an early announcement of the election date would help voters determine where they would be on voting day, which affected where they should register.

“For instance, a student studying in one province but ordinarily residing in another must know whether they will be on campus or at home when the country votes. That clarity ensures they register correctly and avoid unnecessary administrative complications closer to election day.”

The election date was proclaimed by the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs once the voter registration process had been completed. Once the proclamation was made, eligible voters would have until midnight on the same day to register to vote, Mamabolo said.

The proclamation also triggered the election timetable, which included the certification and publication of the voters’ roll, the inspection of the voters’ roll, the lodging of objections and the submission of candidate nominations.

Mamabolo said the commission must remain ready to administer elections whenever they were lawfully called. The municipal elections must take place before the end of the current five-year term of municipal councils, with the latest possible election date falling in early 2027.

The IEC said that using the latest possible election date of 30 January 2027, the cut-off date for calling by-elections would be 30 April 2026.

Mamabolo said the electoral timetable and preparatory processes were designed to ensure procedural certainty, operational readiness and compliance with the legal framework governing elections.

“The commission is also continuing with voter education and outreach programmes to encourage South Africans to participate in the electoral process.”

He cautioned voters to be wary of fraudulent websites impersonating the IEC’s voter registration platforms. The commission said it had identified fake websites attempting to lure people into sharing personal information under the guise of voter registration.

Members of the public have been urged not to click on suspicious links or share personal information on unofficial websites.

The commission said the only legitimate online voter registration platforms were the official IEC website and the RegisterToVote portal.

The commission remained focused on ensuring that South Africans were prepared to participate in the municipal elections once the election date was proclaimed, Mamabolo said.