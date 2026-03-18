MK Party reinstates John Hlophe as deputy president and parliamentary leader

The MK party has reinstated John Hlophe as its first deputy president and parliamentary party leader with immediate effect

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has reinstated John Hlophe as its first deputy president and parliamentary party leader with immediate effect, four months after he was suspended from the positions following an internal leadership dispute.

In a circular dated 18 March and addressed to all party structures and members, MK Party secretary general Sibonelo Nomvalo said party president Jacob Zuma had taken the decision to restore Hlophe to both roles.

“The secretary general hereby kindly informs all formal structures and general membership of uMkhonto weSizwe Party of the decision of the president to reinstate Dr John Mandlakayise Hlophe as 1st deputy president and parliamentary party leader with immediate effect,” the circular reads.

Nomvalo said Hlophe’s earlier suspension followed allegations that prompted Zuma to appoint an independent legal panel to investigate the matter and make recommendations on the appropriate course of action.

“The suspension of Dr Hlophe arose out of matters that necessitated the president to appoint an independent legal panel, led by an advocate, to investigate allegations levelled at Dr Hlophe and make recommendations to the president on the necessary course of action,” the statement said.

According to the circular, Zuma later held a bilateral meeting with Hlophe in which the allegations were discussed.

“Following the above said meeting, the president had convened a bilateral meeting between him and Dr Hlophe in which all the allegations were ventilated at length and thereafter took a decision to immediately reinstate Dr Hlophe as both 1st deputy president and parliamentary party leader.”

Nomvalo encouraged party members to welcome Hlophe back as he resumed his responsibilities.

“The secretary general therefore hereby encourages members to extend their warm reception to Dr Hlophe as he assumes his duties with immediate effect in pursuit of the party objectives, social cohesion and human solidarity,” the circular said.

Hlophe was suspended in November last year following a dispute within the party’s parliamentary caucus over leadership changes.

The controversy arose after Hlophe removed Colleen Makhubele as the MK Party’s chief whip in parliament and replaced her with former finance minister Des van Rooyen.

The decision was taken while Zuma was out of the country and was later described by party leadership as having been made without proper consultation. The MK Party leadership subsequently reversed the change and reinstated Makhubele to the chief whip position.

Soon after returning to the country, Zuma announced that Hlophe would be placed on suspension from his roles as deputy president and parliamentary leader pending an investigation into the matter.

At the time, the party said the decision was intended to allow the investigation process to proceed. “This decision is meant to affirm and send a strong message and the principle of collective leadership across all structures within the uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

“Consequently, the decision taken by Dr. Hlophe to remove Cde Collen Makhubele and appoint Cde Des Van Rooyen is therefore nullified,” the party said in a statement last year.

The suspension created uncertainty within the party’s parliamentary structures, as Hlophe had been responsible for leading the MK Party caucus in the National Assembly.

Hlophe joined the MK Party in 2024 and was among the party’s most senior leaders in parliament following the national elections.