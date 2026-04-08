eThekwini official found guilty of sexual misconduct remains on municipal payroll

Despite an internal investigation finding a senior manager guilty of sexual misconduct, they remain employed by the municipality and continue to receive a salary.

Despite an internal investigation finding a senior manager in eThekwini metro’s expenditure and revenue unit guilty of sexual misconduct, he remains employed by the municipality and continues to draw a salary.

Insiders who spoke to the Mail & Guardian also say that although the investigation by the City Integrity and Investigations Unit (CIIU) was concluded more than five months ago, its damning findings have been kept under wraps.

The CIIU is an investigative arm of the metro tasked with probing corruption and misconduct involving municipal officials, among other duties.

“Besides the findings concluding that there was a prima facie case against the senior manager, the report further revealed there was a culture of sex for positions in that unit. The report concluded that disciplinary action should be taken against the individual. But he remains employed,” an insider said.

The matter stems from an affidavit deposed to the CIIU by a junior staff member who alleged that the senior manager had, on several occasions, asked for sexual favours in exchange for a job promotion.

Text messages between the complainant and the senior official, which formed part of the evidence reviewed by investigators, allegedly show him suggesting sexual encounters at luxury hotels in Durban — invitations the complainant said she had declined.

According to evidence presented to CIIU investigators, the official allegedly began victimising the complainant after she rejected his advances.

“I’m a married woman and I wouldn’t engage in any relationship with you. I want to be promoted on merit. I don’t want other staff members to think I was given favours because of my proximity to you,” reads a text message submitted as evidence.

The junior staff member also reported the matter to the police after she was unable to get relief through municipal channels.

“Shortly after the investigation, I became a target. The municipality’s top bosses created tough conditions for me to work. Some trumped-up charges were brought up against me. I suffered mentally and at this point I’m in and out of mental institutions. I’m also under chronic mental medication,” the complainant told the M&G.

The report, seen by the M&G, also states that the senior official allegedly flashed a pack of condoms and asked the complainant when they were going to use them.

“The staff members allege that there are serious allegations of sexual misconduct in their office. The alleged perpetrator is believed to be sleeping with staff members. Some even allege he harasses them during working hours,” reads part of the investigation report.

The senior manager referred the M&G’s enquiries to the eThekwini metro. The metro would not explain why the official had not been disciplined and why he remained on the municipal payroll, saying it could not disclose details of internal disciplinary matters to third parties.

“The municipality wishes to affirm its unwavering commitment to the principles of fairness and the rule of law,” said metro spokesperson Gugu Sisilana. “As a public institution entrusted with serving the people of eThekwini, we treat all allegations of misconduct with the gravity they deserve.”