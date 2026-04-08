Former MK leader Mncwango joins IFP as party eyes key municipal takeovers

Dr Bongani Mncwango has joined the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP). Photo: Supplied

Ousted former uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) secretary general Dr Bongani Mncwango has joined the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

The party confirmed the move on Wednesday during a media briefing in Durban.

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said the former MK Party leader brought a wealth of experience to the IFP amid the party’s growth trajectory.

“He joins the IFP as an ordinary member. Obviously tomorrow you might hear us announcing him as an organiser. We look at the abilities, capabilities and knowledge that people have,” Hlabisa said.

Mncwango is a respected administrator who has held top leadership roles in large private institutions, among them Netcare 911 and insurance giant Sanlam, where he served as chief executive.

While little is known about his previous political involvement, he was appointed MK Party secretary general after the unceremonious departure of Floyd Shivambu.

However, Mncwango’s tenure was short-lived. Three weeks ago, he was removed during leadership changes announced by the Jacob Zuma-led party and replaced by MK Party MP Sibonelo Nomvalo.

Mncwango said he had offers from four parties but had chosen the IFP because of its stability and growth potential.

“The choice I made was timely and relevant —. I had four offers out — and that was the IFP. I looked at the depth, fabric of each organisation, their experience in politics and the level of stability of that organisation. The IFP controls over 7% of total municipalities in South Africa and has a massive potential for growth.”

He said his role would include ensuring the IFP’s historical struggle credentials were effectively projected to the public and voters.

Hlabisa said Mncwango’s experience aligned perfectly with the IFP’s strategy to strengthen its position in key KwaZulu-Natal municipalities before the 2026 local government elections.

The party controls several strategic local and district municipalities in the province.

“We have our eyes on a number of municipalities which are hung municipalities. Some of those municipalities are not in our control and that’s where our eyes are. But the first priority is to maintain the municipalities we govern now,” Hlabisa said.

The IFP has enjoyed by-election victories in KZN. Since 2021, the party has claimed more than 40 by-elections, including wards previously governed by the ANC and its splinter party, the National Freedom Party.