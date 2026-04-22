Calls intensify for axe to fall on police chief Masemola

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola. (SAPS/X)

President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing mounting calls to act against National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, who appeared in court on Tuesday on charges related to alleged irregularities in a R360 million South African Police Service (SAPS) procurement contract.

The charges, brought under the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), have sparked widespread concern about leadership and accountability at the highest levels of SAPS.

Parliament’s police portfolio committee chairperson, Ian Cameron, called for an urgent executive action to replace Masemola with a credible acting leader.

“At a time when South Africans are under siege from crime, uncertainty at the very top of SAPS is unacceptable. The President must act now, suspend the National Commissioner and appoint a credible acting leader immediately.”

“Both the executive and administrative leadership of SAPS are effectively compromised. This is not a routine matter; it is a full-blown leadership crisis in an institution already struggling to meet its most basic mandate,” he said.

The Democratic Alliance federal leader, Geordin Hill-Lewis, called for Masemola to be placed on precautionary suspension. The party said the presence of a senior police official facing criminal charges in office raises concerns about public confidence in the SAPS.

“That law is clear, it empowers the President to establish a board of inquiry into allegations of misconduct by the National Commissioner… and to suspend him pending the outcome of that inquiry,” he said.

“South Africa cannot afford drift, equivocation or half-measures at the top of the police service. The mere fact that the country’s top police officer now faces criminal charges linked to a procurement matter is grave enough to demand urgent presidential action.

“At a time when violent crime continues to terrorise communities… the office of the National Commissioner must be beyond reproach,” said Hill-Lewis.

ActionSA parliamentary leader Athol Trollip called for immediate intervention by the presidency, asserting that accountability should not be delayed while public trust in state institutions is at risk.

The presidency said Ramaphosa had noted the charges and Masemola’s court appearance.

“The President has noted the charges and the court appearance of the National Commissioner,” the presidency said in a statement.

It said the matter would be handled in accordance with the law and that the government remained focused on ensuring the stability and effective functioning of the SAPS.

Masemola faces multiple counts under the PFMA, arising from his responsibilities as accounting officer for the awarding and oversight of a SAPS health and wellness services tender. The matter was postponed to 13 May.

The charges include alleged procurement irregularities in the administration of the contract, which has since been canceled. The case forms part of a broader investigation involving multiple senior police officials and a private businessman.

Allegations include a R360-million tender awarded to Medicare 24, a firm associated with businessperson Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, according to Henry Mamothame, the spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption.

Speaking after the court appearance, Masemola denied any wrongdoing. “I did my job to the T,” he said, adding that he did not understand why he was in court. He added that he stands by the decisions made regarding the procurement process.

Masemola said he would continue in his position unless instructed otherwise and indicated that any decisions regarding his future would be made at the presidential level.

“I don’t want to discuss my discussion (sic) with the president in public. Leave it between him and me,” he said.

He becomes the third person to serve as national police commissioner to be criminally charged while still in office, following Jackie Selebi, who was later convicted and Khomotso Phahlane, who has rejected the allegations against him.

Among those charged in the matter along with Masemola are 12 police officials, including Brigadier Kirsty Jonker, Colonel Anton Paulsen, Captain Brian Cartwright, Major-General Busisiwe Temba, Brigadier Rachel Matjeng, Colonel Nonjobulo Mngadi, Brigadier Onicca Ofentse Tlhoaele, Colonel Natsengae Monyai, Brigadier Alpheus Ngema, Colonel Tumisho Maleka, Brigadier Patrick Nthengwe and retired Brigadier Petunia Lenono.

Masemola is expected to return to court alongside his co-accused on 13 May.