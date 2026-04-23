Tokyo Sexwale’s name enters ANC succession debate ahead of 2027 elective conference

The name of Tokyo Sexwale has emerged as a possible contender to succeed ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. File Photo

As the ANC’s succession race begins to take shape ahead of its 2027 elective conference, the name of Tokyo Sexwale has emerged as a possible contender to succeed party president Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Mail & Guardian has been reliably informed that KwaZulu-Natal-based structures are leading a push to bring the former Gauteng premier and cabinet minister back into active party leadership.

A lobby group calling itself the “Tokyo/Mvela Perspective” has produced a discussion document that it intends to submit to ANC leadership to stimulate internal debate on succession.

The document, titled Motivation for Consideration of Tokyo Sexwale for ANC presidency, argues that Sexwale’s profile combines “struggle credentials, governance experience, ethical standing and strategic insight required to lead the movement at a critical juncture”.

It further states that the engagements around his name should not be seen as endorsements of a single candidate but rather as a response to “growing concerns among grassroots structures about the trajectory of the organisation”.

“A strong sentiment emerging is that the current leadership collective, particularly within the NEC that has presided over electoral decline, cannot simply be recycled without consequence,” the document reads.

“At the same time, comrades emphasise the importance of balancing renewal with continuity — ensuring that change strengthens rather than fragments the organisation.”

It adds that Sexwale represents a bridge between the ANC’s foundational values and the demands of a modern democratic state, describing him as a figure whose leadership “offers an opportunity for renewal grounded in integrity, discipline and service”.

Sexwale’s active political role effectively ended in July 2013, when he was removed from cabinet as minister of human settlements under former president Jacob Zuma during a reshuffle. At the time, reports suggested he had been part of internal lobbying against Zuma.

Mukelani Lushaba, a campaigner for Sexwale’s return to frontline politics, said there was growing support for his candidacy in KwaZulu-Natal and other parts of the country.

“We have majority support in several branches in eThekwini and other regions in the province. All we are saying is comrade Tokyo would be a breath of fresh air,” Lushaba said.

He added that discussions had emerged in ANC strongholds including Umlazi, Soweto, Gugulethu, KwaMashu, Zwelitsha, Thembisa and Soshanguve, reflecting concerns about the party’s declining electoral support “and the qualities required in its next generation of leadership”.

Lushaba said the push was informed by the ANC’s current political reality, including its reliance on coalition governments in several municipalities.

“While coalitions are a constitutional reality, comrades in these discussions caution that poorly managed or externally influenced arrangements risk diluting the ANC’s political programme and, in some cases, may advantage opposition forces,” he said.

Other names widely circulated in ANC succession discussions include businessperson and CAF president Patrice Motsepe, National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza, Deputy President Paul Mashatile and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

A recent Social Research Foundation poll placed Motsepe as the most favoured potential candidate at 33%, followed by Mbalula at 22% and Mashatile at just over 11%. Motsepe has previously denied any interest in ANC leadership.

Mbalula has cautioned against early succession speculation, warning that it risks distracting from the party’s immediate priorities.

“In recent days a narrative has emerged suggesting a number of senior leaders are involved in a succession race for leadership positions at the next ANC national conference in 2027,” he said. “This narrative is driven by the belief that the ANC must essentially exist as a tool to contest power in order to advance self-aggrandisement.”

He added that such interpretations were “misguided” and risked undermining renewal efforts within the party.