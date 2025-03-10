Mbalula rejects succession talks, backs Mashatile as next ANC president

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula. Photo: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula has dismissed speculation about his presidential ambitions, saying that it is premature to discuss succession because he was focused on finishing his term in office.

Speaking at the Friedrich Naumann Foundation’s freedom dialogue event last week, Mbalula addressed the growing conversation about the party’s future leadership, saying that Deputy President Paul Mashatile is next in line for consideration.

Although he appreciated calls for him to stand against Mashatile as the next ANC president, Mbalula said: “I am two and a half years elected secretary general, and people already want me to be president. I have not even finished my term; I’m not even halfway because halfway will be in August, [which is why] they should be talking about Paul; that should be the man that should be under pressure because he is on the doorsteps, he is knocking,” he said.

Mbalula said his primary focus remains rebuilding the ANC rather than contesting positions because the party could risk losing more support in the 2026 local government and 2029 general elections.

The ANC’s voter share dropped to 40% in the 2024 general elections, raising concerns about its performance in the upcoming local elections.

As part of rebuilding its structures, the party resorted to disbanding two of its largest provinces — KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng — and replacing them with provincial task teams mandated with eradicating corruption and poor service delivery.

The disbandment has also sparked criticism of Mbalula, with provincial leaders accusing him of using the party’s election results to advance his presidential ambitions.

This is not the first time Mbalula has denied interest in his presidential ambitions.

In 2023, during an ANC Youth League elective congress at Nasrec, Mbalula said some in the party had encouraged him to run for president in 2027. But he rejected the idea, stating that it would distract him from his responsibilities as ANC secretary-general.

“Leave 2027 alone; it is too far. Some comrades call me ‘Mbalula the future’, hoping I will be president ahead of Mashatile, which is not going to happen.

“That must happen through the structures of the organisation,” he said at the time, adding that “discussions about who will take over from party leader Cyril Ramaphosa are enough to divert the organisation from its objectives”.

Last week, Mbalula said premature leadership debates could derail the party’s recovery from the 2024 elections setbacks. “If you want to divert the ANC, just discuss the next leader,” he warned.

Mbalula was responding to party veteran Tokyo Sexwale, who endorsed Mashatile as the next ANC president because of his “transformative” leadership style.

Sexwale cited Mashatile’s accomplishments in Gauteng, which influenced the provincial government’s decision not to enter into a government of provincial unity with the Democratic Alliance.

Sexwale said Ramaphosa is nearing the end of his tenure, referring to him as being in the “departure lounge” and making way for Mashatile.

“Will he be the president? I wish he would be. You know why? Because I saw what we did at Polokwane,” he said.

Mashatile was elected chair of the ANC in Gauteng a month before the party’s national conference in Polokwane in December 2007, at which Jacob Zuma was elected ANC president.

Sexwale added that Mashatile was instrumental in the success of the Gautrain project.

Sexwale criticised the pattern of ANC presidents being forced out unceremoniously, referencing past leadership transitions.

“It’s not nice that each time since Polokwane, every president must leave like a dog; show him the door. This is the African National Congress of Nelson Mandela, who gave us this organisation in Mafikeng. But he warned us, ‘Be careful.’ Read his closing remarks when he pointed fingers at leaders,” Sexwale said.

Podcaster Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh asked Mbalula how the party would avoid the kind of divisive battles seen at past conferences, such as the intense contests at Polokwane and Nasrec.

Mbalula criticised Sexwale’s comments, saying they were unhelpful in fostering unity as they were widening the divide within the party.

He added that although mentioning names was fine, Sexwale had a duty to act responsibly, especially given that the party was facing serious problems.