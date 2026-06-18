Merafong sinks but funds go elsewhere

A chicken-dust businessman who was at the tap said he had used the tap four times since opening his business at around 9am. The visit took place at about 1pm.

“I’ve come here four times already and you can see I’m carrying four 20-litre containers. There was even an elderly woman walking with a stick and limping. I offered to carry her water home because I couldn’t stand by and watch her struggle with such a heavy load.”

The businessman said he understood that the municipality had failed to pay water tanker contractors, resulting in the suspension of water deliveries.

“The people operating the water tankers told us they had stopped because they were not being paid by the municipality and could no longer afford diesel, vehicle maintenance or employee salaries. That is why they stopped delivering water to us.”

One woman, who had four five-litre buckets lined up at the tap, said smaller containers were easier for her to carry but that also mean she had to return several times each day.

“It’s better now because the children are still at school but from 3pm the queues become very long. You can wait for hours.

“Some people arrive with four 20-litre containers and bring children carrying additional buckets. The water also comes out very slowly.”

The Khutsong area has long been known to be an area affected by huge sinkholes. The sinkholes started forming in the township in 2021, forcing families to abandon their homes as they were deemed unsafe. This did not only affect households. A relatively new clinic, Khutsong West Clinic and Relebogile Secondary School also closed.

The Khutsong West Clinic was closed indefinitely, effective from May 1, 2025, Relebogile Secondary School was closed in 2023, forcing pupils to study under makeshift classrooms.

Tirisano Preschool, which had served the community for more that 40 years, closed last year and was eventually demolished because it had collapsed into a sinkhole.

Elizier Digwamhje, a resident who was forced to leave her home in 2021 after it was damaged by a sinkhole, said the municipality relocated her on 25 November 2021 after informing her that the property was no longer safe.

Digwamhje said municipal officials instructed residents to move at around 9pm but did not provide alternative accommodation. She said that the next day, the mayor had told them that they would be accommodated in RDP houses.

“The RDP houses were 45m2, while my house was 295m2. We had furniture and belongings — just think about the difference. It’s painful because we worked hard for those homes and then suddenly we were told to move into an RDP house.”

“The municipality told us the move would be temporary but when we asked for written assurance on how long we would be there, they refused to provide it.”

“I have had to stay with relatives and they don’t seem to care where we are. There have been sinkholes in town but if I took you there today, you wouldn’t even know they had existed. The houses in the township, however, have been neglected.”