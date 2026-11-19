Bheki Mtolo, the former ANC secretary-general has warned his party not to fall into the trap or buy the narrative that the so-called black parties should unite and form a government of local unity in various hung councils.

He stated no party existed to save the ANC, instead the parties who now wanted the ANC’s hand in governing had actually advocated for its demise.

“During its campaign period, every party talks bad about the ANC,they tell voters that the ANC must be removed from government because it’s so bad . All parties without exception. After elections the ANC remains the biggest party by far . Suddenly some emerge as friends of the ANC whose existence is solely to save the ANC. Unfortunately some within the ANC believe that fallacy,” Mtolo said.

Mtolo’s reaction comes amid the tense coalition negotiations in the province where no party secured a majority in 34 local municipalities, opening a window for the formation of governments of local unity.

In KZN, the ANC and the uMkhonto weSizwe are said to be close to finalising a deal which will see the two political foes governing together in eThekwini, Msunduzi, KwaDukuza, City of uMhlathuze and other strategic district councils.

Mtolo stated that during the negotiations, the ANC should look for its own interests not to assist parties to amass municipal power. He also explained that the ANC should reject a narrative that seeks to divide South African citizens along racial lines.

“No party that gets formed register with the IEC, fundraise and spend money in its campaign just to strengthen the ANC. They all want the ANC removed and destroyed. Therefore they can’t tell the ANC which amongst them it must choose to work with. The ANC must use science based on circumstances in each municipality, then choose which are the best partners to serve our people. One thing the ANC must never ever succumb to is to agree that it is a black party. The ANC defeated that argument in the late 1950s that led to the formation of the PAC. Imagine Joe Slovo , Ruth First , Arthur Chaskalson, Allan Paton, George Bizos, Beyers Naudé etc, waking up today and they are told the ANC they sacrificed so much for is now a black party,” he said.

He further said the so-called black party unity must be defeated at all costs. “That South Africa they dreamed for is now led by a party that only serves the interests of one racial group will be a disgrace. That won’t be a betrayal of a noble idea of building a non-racial society, it would be changing the ANC from what it is to what it is not.”