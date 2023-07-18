Women's empowerment is a critical aspect of achieving and accelerating gender equality, yet statistics prove that women are more likely to be passed over for a promotion compared to men. Women are also twice as likely to be mistaken for someone more junior.
According to the 2022 Women in the Workplace Report released by McKinsey, there are a variety of complex, intersecting reasons at play that consist of opportunity, recognition, microaggression and culture. Inherent bias by those responsible for workplace promotions continues to be a barrier preventing more women from being empowered, and promoted to leadership roles.
The report also found that for every 100 men who are promoted from entry-level positions to management roles, only 87 women are promoted, and even fewer for women of colour, of whom only 82 are promoted. As a result, there are still far fewer women than men in management positions available to be promoted to more senior C-suite level positions of leadership.
