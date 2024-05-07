Mandela Bay Development Agency calls for expression of interest

The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA), a municipal entity of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (NMBM), hereby calls for interested and suitable parties to submit proposals for the call for expression of interest: for the acquisition and development of land and an international convention centre (ICC) within Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality. Developers and investors with interest must deliver a proposal by no later than midday on Friday, 14 June 2024.

“The call for expression of interest comes after a successful investor roadshow that was held at McArthur Pools in December 2023. At the gathering, potential investors shared what they believed would be workable transactional models. The MBDA has assimilated all that feedback and has prepared an EOI that responds to market demands,” says Anele Qaba, CEO of the MBDA.

“I announced in July 2023, when I assumed this role, that we would unlock these catalytic investments within a year, so I am happy that we are ahead of schedule. This R6 billion development is long overdue for the Bay economy and for job creation, so now it is up to the private sector to come onboard; we are open for business,” concludes Qaba.

Please see more information below:

MBDA ICC Bayworld and Telkom Park Presentation – May 2024

Expression of Interest Advert – MBDA ICC Bayworld Telkom Park.