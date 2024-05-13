North-West University community mourns passing of Justice Yvonne Mokgoro – outstanding alumna, respected law practitioner

The North-West University (NWU) has noted with sadness the passing of Justice Yvonne Mokgoro, former Constitutional Judge of South Africa, on Thursday, 9 May 2024.

Among her various qualifications, Justice Yvonne Mokgoro obtained her B Juris degree (1982) and Bachelor of Laws (1984) from the University of North West (now the North-West University).

The NWU honoured her with an Alumni Excellence Award at the inaugural NWU Alumni Excellence Awards ceremony in 2013. She was an exemplary alumna of the NWU whose outstanding work has been recognised and celebrated by many institutions in South Africa and abroad.

Justice Mokgoro held membership of the International Women’s Association (Washington DC) and the International Association of Women Judges, the International Federation of Women Lawyers and the South African Women Lawyers Association.

“Law has been her passion, and her endurance to ensure that all South Africans have access to fair treatment in our courts made her even more special. She raised the NWU flag very high. Our current students and other alumni can learn from her determination and achievements,” says Prof Bismark Tyobeka, principal and vice-chancellor of the NWU.

We join her family, former colleagues and friends in mourning her passing, and celebrating her contributions to South Africa and her people.

May her soul rest in peace.