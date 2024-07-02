Riding the Bitcoin wave ahead of April’s halving

With anticipation mounting for the forthcoming Bitcoin halving in April, the price of the world’s leading crypto-currency has experienced a significant surge in recent weeks. Since the beginning of the year, it’s gained almost 50% to trade above $65 000, bringing it close to its all-time high of $69 000. This uptrend has been further fuelled by the recent approval by the US Securities and Exchange Commission of several spot-based Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Whether you’re inclined to hold onto your crypto for potential future gains in the coming months or are eager to capitalise on the current market momentum, the CryptoExpress app stands ready to support your decision. Developed by the South African-based global payments company, Paycorp, this innovative app streamlines the process of converting your digital assets into cash, offering a seamless, secure and rapid cash-out experience.

Available for both Apple and Android devices, CryptoExpress ensures a hassle-free withdrawal process. Simply convert your crypto-currency through the app, authorise the transaction within your crypto wallet and receive a withdrawal voucher PIN generated by the app. To access your cash in South African rands, you use your mobile number and the withdrawal PIN at more than 3 000 Cash Express ATMs nationwide.

The entire cash-out process is safeguarded by robust encryption and multi-level security protocols, guaranteeing the safety of both your digital assets and cash holdings. Presently, cash-outs are supported for Bitcoin, Lightning Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin and Tether, all denominated in South African rands.

The Bitcoin halving that occurs every four years is a pivotal event in the crypto-currency universe. It aims to decrease the rate at which new Bitcoins enter circulation, thereby managing the total supply. Historically, halving events have correlated with increases in Bitcoin’s price, as reduced supply stimulates heightened demand.

The timing couldn’t be better for cashing in on some crypto profits, and the process of doing so couldn’t be more straightforward.