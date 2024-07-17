MBDA makes big strides in preparing Bayworld for future revamp

On 16 July 2024, the Mandela Bay Development Agency management team, contractors and consultants hosted the board of the MBDA for site visits across the agency’s operations. The site visits are an opportunity for board members to acquaint themselves with progress on sites and to gain first-hand accounts from all the key stakeholders to inform future decision-making.

The tour of MBDA projects started at Bayworld, where demolition works are nearing completion. Once completed, the area that was the old entertainment dolphin pools will be turned into a landscaped outdoor event emporium to host a variety of events, while plans for a future oceanarium are still in the works. A fully functional animal sanctuary is located at the back of the museum incorporating an animal rehabilitation facility with state-of-the-art filtration and water supply systems.

After Bayworld, the tour moved to Helenvale’s extension 12, where a park development is preparing to move into phase two of construction. The project was delayed by the discovery of hard rock, which required significant excavation and filling. The facility is the city’s counter-funding contribution to the SPPU programme by German development bank, KfW.

Other sites visited include the old St Peters Heritage Site – South End, where a new tourism offering above St Mary’s cemetery overlooks the old Port of Gqeberha harbour. The visit concluded at Fort Frederick, a planned site for the Baakens zipline project.

The MBDA, an entity of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, spearheads urban renewal through a three-pronged strategy that includes (1) total precinct management; (2) project management services; and (3) game-changing catalytic programmes.

Projects such as Bayworld are catalytic in their nature as they tend to stimulate development of an entire precinct and related job creation sectors such as tourism and hospitality. The current works at Bayworld are due for completion by the end of September and residents can look forward to a multitude of events planned for the summer season.

Attribution: Luvuyo Bangazi, MBDA Spokesperson

