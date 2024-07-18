Celebrating milestones with continued commitment to advancement of education – Happy Mandela Day

Every year on 18 July – Mandela Day – we are reminded of the causes that were dear to Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela’s heart, affectionately known as Tata, one of which is education. Optimi is delighted to commemorate significant strides made in our country in this regard while acknowledging the ongoing efforts required to empower future generations through education.

In decades passed, South Africa has embarked on a transformative educational odyssey, achieving remarkable milestones that shaped the landscape of learning:

Access to education became a cornerstone achievement, with efforts ensuring nearly every child had access to primary education, boasting enrolment rates consistently exceeding 90%.

Curriculum modernisation was another triumph, embracing reforms that integrated technology and critical thinking. The introduction of CAPS (Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statements) elevated educational standards, preparing students for a rapidly evolving global terrain.

Numeracy improvements marked steady progress, laying crucial foundations for academic success. In the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMMS)of 2019, South Africa was one of the three countries with the lowest achievements: 41% of mathematics learners and 36% of science learners had acquired the foundational subject knowledge and skills measured by TIMMS. This, however, is equivalent to a fourfold increase in mathematics (from 11% to 41%) and a threefold increase in science (from 13% to 36%) over 20 years (TIMMS, 2022).

Investments in teacher training and development have empowered educators, equipping them with the skills and knowledge vital for delivering quality education. Initiatives such as the Funza Lushaka Bursary Scheme have supported aspiring teachers, contributing to a robust and qualified teaching workforce.

Technological integration has revolutionised learning experiences by democratising access to knowledge and adopting innovation through digital resources and e-learning platforms, reshaping how education is delivered and accessed across the country.

These moments call on us to not only reflect on our achievements but also to renew our energy towards continuous improvement and empowerment through education. As South Africans, it is our collective responsibility to nurture these accomplishments and pave the way for future successes. Here’s how we can all contribute:

Champion for a more inclusive education in the spaces we occupy – every child, regardless of background or ability, deserves access to quality education. By embedding inclusive practices at every level, we bridge gaps and ensure equitable opportunities for all.

Enhancing infrastructure is vital, particularly in rural and under-resourced areas. Modern classrooms, equipped with technology, and improved sanitation facilities create environments conducive to learning, growth and positive mental development.

Never forgetting the crucial role of community engagement in supporting our learners, reaching out to parents, guardians and local communities creates a nurturing environment where education can truly flourish. For example, initiatives like the Nal’ibali campaign provide storytelling tools and resources to improve literacy, while programmes like Cami offer comprehensive support to enhance literacy and numeracy skills.

Skills development tailored to meet market demands ensures our youth are equipped for future employment opportunities. By focusing on STEM education and vocational training, we not only address skills gaps but also drive economic growth and innovation.

Lifelong learning remains cardinal in a world that’s constantly evolving. Encouraging a culture of ongoing personal and professional development through adult education, skills enhancement programmes and online courses empowers individuals to adapt and excel in ever-changing career landscapes.

We invite communities, educators and students to join us in celebrating Mandela Day by participating in activities and supporting initiatives that promote learning and development. Let’s continue to honour Nelson Mandela’s vision by working together to empower future generations through the transformative power of education.

Our four divisions (Home, Classroom, College, Workplace) reflect our steadfast passion for providing accessible learning solutions, supporting every step of your learning journey. Whatever your age or stage in life, we can meet your educational needs.

