MBDA welcomes new staff to bolster capacity and delivery

MBDA new appointments – Isabel Myburgh Vumazonke.

On 2 September 2024, the MBDA welcomed two new senior staffers in line with the entity’s strategy and structure. Tembela Bacela, a seasoned public sector Internal Auditor, has a BCom in Accounting and an Honour’s degree in Monitoring and Evaluation. Bacela has 18 years’ experience, starting out in Internal Audit in the Office of the Premier, Eastern Cape Government, and later pursued performance management and monitoring at various municipalities; she joins the MBDA as its first Internal Audit, Risk and Compliance Manager.

“Bacela’s appointment is to strengthen the agency’s controls and processes that are geared at improving our audit outcomes and operational efficiencies. Her experience in organisational performance improvement will be key to meet our lofty goals of achieving near 100% KPI performance in the next three years,” says MBDA CEO, Anele Qaba.

Re-joining the entity after several years working at national government is Isabel Vumazonke, qualified with a BTech in Construction Management; she re-joins the MBDA as a Special Projects Manager. Vumazonke has 16 years’ project management experience, including four years at the MBDA and more than six years at national government departments, where she headed up special programmes and projects.

“I am pleased to welcome back Isabel to the MBDA as it shows that the MBDA is on a resurgence and can attract top talent back to the Bay. Bela has a huge task ahead, that of driving the entity’s Special Projects as a revenue and sustainability initiative,” concluded Qaba.

The two appointments follow a comprehensive two-phased recruitment drive to fill vacant posts and is guided by the MBDA’s Recruitment, Selection and Promotion policy.

Issued by MBDA Spokesperson and Corporate Services Executive, Luvuyo Bangazi.

