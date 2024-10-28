NMBS welcomes AIDC Eastern Cape investment, launch of EV charging station

EC Prov MEC Nonkqubela Pieters with Hon Mlibo Qhoboshiyane and provincial legislators unveil an AIDC-EC EV station at NMB Stadium on 25 October 2024.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (NMBS), operated by the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA), is one of South Africa’s iconic landmarks and a multipurpose venue that hosts local and international sporting events, concerts and conferences.

Committed to innovation and community development, the NMBS continues to play a vital role in promoting sustainability and environmental responsibility, and on Friday, 25 October, through a strategic partnership with the Automotive Industry Development Centre Eastern Cape (AIDC-EC), the NMBS welcomed the first stadium-located electric vehicle charging station in the province, signalling an important milestone in the life of the NMBS. The Bay stadium is now part of a global community of linked electric vehicle charging stations.

This innovative step positions the NMBS as a forward-thinking, eco-conscious facility, committed to reducing its carbon footprint and embracing the future of transportation. As electric vehicles become increasingly popular in South Africa, this docking station will serve as a vital resource for the community, visitors and event attendees, encouraging the use of greener alternatives.

This new installation is designed to support various electric vehicle models and is equipped with the latest technology to ensure fast, efficient and reliable charging services. As more consumers shift towards eco-friendly transportation options, the NMBS remains committed to providing the infrastructure needed for a sustainable future.

The EV charging station is strategically located within the stadium’s parking facilities, ensuring ease of access for all electric vehicle owners from across the world. This development is a crucial part of Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium’s sustainability strategy and its efforts to support the city’s broader environmental goals, allowing the tourism sector to capitalise on a new market entering the city. While charging at the stadium, visitors can do a tour at the stadium museum and enjoy a breakfast bun at the coffee shop. The partnership with the AIDC-EC is bearing fruit, and we look forward to a longstanding and exciting future ahead.

Issued by MBDA Corporate Services Executive, Luvuyo Bangazi.