Researchers discover natural feed supplement that boosts lamb growth, meat quality

Dr Getrude Manakedi Chelopo and Prof Upenyu Marume.

In the dry, sandy soils of southern Africa, a rugged survivor stands tall: Vachellia erioloba, more commonly known as the camel thorn. Once classified under the genus Acacia as Acacia erioloba, this hardy tree is also called the giraffe thorn, mokala tree or kameeldoring in Afrikaans.

Occurring across South Africa, Botswana, Namibia and the western reaches of Zimbabwe, the camel thorn thrives where few others can, extending its roots deep into arid terrain. It is also found in Angola, southwest Mozambique, Zambia and Eswatini, anchoring ecosystems that rely on its resilience.

Now, a team of researchers from the North-West University (NWU) has discovered that supplementing lamb feed with Vachellia erioloba leaf meal and ammoniated maize stover significantly enhances growth performance, improves meat quality and enriches fatty acid profiles.

The study, published in the Meat Science Journal, was conducted by Dr Getrude Manakedi Chelopo and Prof Upenyu Marume from the School of Agricultural Sciences and the Food Security and Safety research niche area at the NWU, in collaboration with Prof Arno Hugo from the Department of Animal Science at the University of the Free State.

Their research focused on how Vachellia erioloba leaf meal, when incorporated into ammoniated maize stover-based finisher diets, impacts lamb production. The results show that lambs fed this enriched diet exhibited better weight gain, improved meat tenderness, and a healthier fat composition.

A natural approach to sustainable livestock feeding

The study aimed to address challenges faced by livestock farmers, particularly in regions with limited access to high-quality feed. Maize stover, a common agricultural by-product, is often used in animal feed but lacks sufficient nutrients to support optimal livestock growth. To enhance its nutritional value, the researchers treated maize stover with ammonia and supplemented it with Vachellia erioloba leaf meal, a protein-rich and highly digestible plant resource.

“The inclusion of Vachellia erioloba leaf meal improved average daily weight gain and feed efficiency, indicating its potential as a sustainable protein source in livestock nutrition,” the researchers stated in the study.

Their findings showed that lambs fed the enriched diet had higher water-holding capacity in their meat, making it more tender and juicy. In addition, the meat from these lambs contained more unsaturated fatty acids, which are known to have health benefits for consumers.

Healthier meat for consumers

One of the key findings of the study was the improvement in the fatty acid composition of the lamb meat. Meat from lambs that consumed the Vachellia erioloba-supplemented diet had higher levels of unsaturated fatty acids, particularly omega-3 and omega-6, which are essential for human health. These findings align with the growing consumer demand for healthier and more nutritious meat products. The study suggests that incorporating natural plant-based supplements into livestock feed could offer an affordable and sustainable alternative to conventional grain-based feeds, while also improving meat quality.

A step towards sustainable agriculture

With rising concerns over the environmental impact of livestock farming, the study highlights the potential of integrating locally available and nutrient-rich plant materials into animal diets. Vachellia erioloba trees, which grow naturally in semi-arid regions, require minimal agronomic inputs, making them a cost-effective and eco-friendly feed option.