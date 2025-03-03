Study explores bacteria in plants as new source of medicine

Instead of further depleting over-harvested indigenous plants for medicinal purposes, it might be possible to use the bacteria inside their roots. This would preserve at-risk plants while still allowing access to the medicinal properties associated with them.

A master’s study by Benedict Ndou, a researcher and a PhD candidate at North-West University (NWU), has identified a possible way to produce medicine without relying on plants that are at risk of disappearing due to over-harvesting. The research focused on bacteria living inside the roots of the elephant root (Elephantorrhiza elephantina), a plant with large, thick roots resembling an elephant’s foot or trunk, used in traditional herbal medicine.

With the growing demand for natural medicines, many plants with medicinal properties are being harvested at unsustainable rates. Ndou’s study examined whether bacteria found inside these plants could produce the same beneficial compounds.

“We looked at bacteria that naturally exist inside the plant and tested whether they produce the same useful compounds as the plant itself,” said Ndou. “This could provide an alternative way to produce medicine without harming plant populations.”

Bacteria halt growth of harmful microbes

Ndou identified several types of bacteria inside the roots of the plant and tested their ability to fight harmful germs. The results showed that extracts from the bacteria stopped the growth of seven different disease-causing microbes. The bacteria also produced substances with antioxidant properties, which help protect cells from damage.

Further testing confirmed that the bacteria produced key compounds used in medicine, including substances known for their antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects. According to Ndou, this discovery suggests that bacteria could be used as a source of these compounds in the future.

“The bacteria we studied produced the same types of compounds that make the elephant root plant useful in traditional medicine,” said Ndou. “If these bacteria can be used to produce medicine in a laboratory, it could reduce the need to harvest these plants from the wild.”

Roots are the richest in bacteria

The study also found that the plant’s roots contained more of these bacteria than its leaves. This suggests that the underground parts of the plant may be a richer source of beneficial microbes.

“This research is the first to study bacteria inside this specific plant and their potential for medicine production,” said Ndou. “The findings could contribute to new ways of producing natural treatments while protecting plant species from over-harvesting.”

The study highlights the role of bacteria in medicine production and raises possibilities for further research on other plants that rely on similar microbes.

