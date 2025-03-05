This is how NWU is shaping graduates for a digital future

NWU is shaping graduates for a digital future. (Image Supplied)

Tomorrow we will not be able to recognise yesterday. The day after, all that came before will seem prehistoric. With the rapid rate at which technology is advancing and infiltrating our everyday lives, adaptability is crucial not only to survive, but to thrive. In this rapidly evolving world, higher education institutions must continuously adapt to ensure that graduates are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the 21st century job market. That is why the North-West University (NWU) has taken a proactive approach to this challenge through the Tswelopele Project, a strategic initiative aimed at reshaping the university’s programme qualification mix (PQM).

Tswelopele, meaning “moving forward” or “vooruitgang” in Afrikaans, is the NWU’s strategic roadmap to an ideal PQM that is agile, relevant and responsive to the demands of the 21st century job market. This project started in 2022 under the leadership of Prof Robert Balfour and Sharon Paulse, director of Qualification and Academic Programme Planning (Q&APP). This extensive review process focuses on the university’s general bachelor degrees, and seeks to streamline academic offerings, optimise resources and integrate future-ready skills into undergraduate programmes. The goal? To create a more agile, responsive and competitive curriculum that aligns with national and global workforce demands. As industries embrace digital transformation and new job roles emerge, the NWU is committed to ensuring its graduates are prepared for the realities of the modern workplace.

The Tswelopele Project is currently being spearheaded by the deputy vice-chancellor for Teaching and Learning, Prof Linda du Plessis.

“We are re-looking at our qualifications to make sure that we serve the market and ensure that our curricula are relevant and embrace 21st century skills. The project aligns with the NWU’s vision, which is to discover new frontiers and opportunities that benefit society. This advances our relevance and impact, as well as our vision, which is to benefit society through the provision of knowledge, excelling in innovative teaching, cutting-edge research and focused engagement with the community. The renewal of curricula is driven by the emergence of new roles in the place of work and has been precipitated by rapid technological advancement and emerging market needs. The university is paving the future in the way we integrate artificial intelligence into our core business, but also focus on the critical thinking and analytical skills needed by students to flourish in the future workplace,” enthuses Prof Du Plessis.

So, how is the NWU tackling these changes, and what skills will define the careers of tomorrow?

“For our institution, this project is not just about streamlining our PQM, it is about creating strategic opportunities. It enables us to think proactively about how we position the NWU’s academic offerings for long-term sustainability, responsiveness and relevance. It is an opportunity to refine our qualifications, integrate 21st century competencies and ultimately enhance the impact we have on our graduates and society,” says Yolani Geldenhuys, a senior academic developer at the NWU’s Centre for Teaching and Learning.

According to Dr André Bechuke, manager of External Regulations at the Qualification and Academic Programme Planning unit, the goal of the project is to establish a PQM that is agile, responsive, relevant and competitive.

“The university aims to improve on our current approaches to incorporate transferable 21st century skills into undergraduate offerings, thereby preparing graduates for current and future job demands. The modern job market demands a blend of digital, business and interpersonal skills to thrive in an evolving landscape. Technical skills in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, cyber security, cloud computing, blockchain and the internet of things (IOT) are in high demand. Software development and digital marketing are also crucial across industries. Strong business skills, including project management and strategic thinking, are essential for navigating the digital economy. These areas of technical expertise and skills should guide the growth of the NWU PQM by informing the development of new offerings or the integration of these skills into existing programmes. Equally important are soft skills such as critical thinking, adaptability, emotional intelligence and effective communication, which enable professionals to work efficiently in diverse teams and dynamic environments.”

He further explains that it is crucial for the NWU to stay competitive, relevant and responsive: “It is essential not only for our graduates and their employment prospects but also for the nation of South Africa. We need an agile PQM that can adapt to job demands. This approach ensures that the NWU can have a meaningful impact on the community and help reduce graduate unemployment.

This is just one way the NWU is positioning itself – and its students – for success in the future.

• Follow the link for the press release here: https://news.nwu.ac.za/how-north-west-university-shaping-graduates-our-digital-future