NWU Business School launches PhD Hub for Africa

The NWU Business School officially launched the PhD Hub for Africa – a pioneering initiative aimed at nurturing doctoral talent and enhancing supervisory expertise throughout the continent.

The North-West University (NWU) Business School has established a formidable foundation and inaugurated the PhD Hub for Africa, a pioneering initiative aimed at nurturing doctoral talent and enhancing supervisory expertise throughout the continent. The PhD Hub was officially launched on Monday, 10 March 2025, during the International Conference on Green and Sustainable Development held at the Kigali Serena Hotel in Rwanda.

This strategic initiative, with a history of producing influential doctoral candidates, aligns with the vision of the NWU Business School, which is dedicated to shaping executive minds in Africa. It underscores a firm commitment to impactful and transformative research. Recognising the increasing demand for high-quality doctoral education, the PhD Hub serves to bridge the gap between academia and industry by cultivating a new generation of thought leaders, innovators and impactful researchers. The PhD Hub for Africa is aimed at industry professionals, emerging scholars seeking a PhD in Business Administration and academic supervisors looking to enhance their doctoral mentorship expertise.

Prof Joseph Sekhampu, chief director of the NWU Business School, emphasised the hub’s role in elevating the quality and impact of doctoral research. “This initiative is a bold step towards strengthening Africa’s research capabilities and shaping the future of business leadership on the continent. By creating a platform for rigorous scholarship and high-impact research, we are not only empowering doctoral candidates but also fostering sustainable solutions to Africa’s business and economic challenges.”

This initiative strengthens the NWU Business School’s strategic focus on internationalisation, forging collaborations with African and global academic institutions and industry leaders to ensure that African business research remains relevant, globally competitive and deeply rooted in the continent’s unique economic and social landscape.

The PhD Hub will catalyse impactful research, connecting scholars, business executives and policymakers to drive transformational change across Africa. As part of this ambitious endeavour, the NWU Business School is engaging with continent-wide and international networks to provide PhD candidates with world-class mentorship, research resources and exposure to global best practices.

This will ensure that doctoral research emerging from the PhD Hub is both academically rigorous and practically transformative in addressing Africa’s critical economic and managerial challenges. The NWU Business School invites potential PhD candidates, academic supervisors and industry experts to become part of this transformative initiative. For more information on the PhD Hub for Africa, visit the NWU Business School’s website: www.nwubusinessschool.co.za.

