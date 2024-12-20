Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. (Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images).
SCORE: C
Since Aaron Motsoaledi’s appointment, the department has been faced with a spike in foodborne illness, which initiated investigations to trace the cause and the regulation of spaza shops and their owners. This step illustrated positive reinforcement by Motsoaledi to improve oversight of food safety measures taken to decrease the risk of contamination. The country also faced the viral mpox threat, which occurred in several African countries. It claimed the lives of three people locally, but the department secured enough vaccines after the demand by the World Health Organisation to treat mild symptoms. In the first 150 days of the government of national unity, we are yet to see any firm evidence that doctor-patient ratios, and other metrics of public health, are trending towards a better global ranking.