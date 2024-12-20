Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube. (Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
SCORE: C
Siviwe Gwarube has steadily made her influence felt. A major development was the signing of the controversial Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act in September, which Gwarube objected to but said she would implement. The minister has outlined plans for 2025 and has been strict on funding. She halted the R9.8 billion National School Nutrition Programme tender that would have appointed a single provider. Gwarube has also promised a draft policy on scholar transport and plans to eradicate pit latrines by March 2025. She has advocated for financial resources after the signing of the Bela Act which makes grade R mandatory.