Parks Tau: Trade Industry and Competition

Minister of Trade Industry and Competition Parks Tau

SCORE: C+

Tau has had a tough year navigating the global turmoil triggered by US tariffs on several countries. The 30% on South Africa’s exports is certainly not a reflection of the minister’s personal performance. But the reality is that under his watch, not only has the country been slapped with the punitive tariff, it is also unlikely to remain among the beneficiaries of the African Growth and Opportunity Act offering duty free access to US markets, even if the lapsed trade pact is renewed.

To be fair, his department has pulled all the stops in trying to get back into the US’s good graces, but the political strife between the two countries means failure is a near-certainty. Which raises the valid question of why the department has not done more over the years to diversify its basket of global trading partners, including in Africa.

Credit to the department for launching an export support desk to assist exporters impacted by changing global markets, offering tailored advisory services and market entry guidance.

Notably, Tau launched the R500 million Spaza Shop Support Fund, designed to help township and informal businesses grow.

A key red mark against his performance this year however was Tau’s decision to award the national lottery licence to Sizekhaya Holdings, a move challenged in court by losing bidders who alleged a lack of transparency in the process.