Senzo Mchunu: Police (suspended)

SCORE: F-

Mchunu’s legacy has taken a heavy knock from allegations of collusion with criminal syndicates which were made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi which resulted in two inquiries — the Madlanga Commission chaired by retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga and parliament’s police ad hoc committee.

Several months into office Mchunu disbanded the Kwazulu-Natal based political killings task team in December 2024 through a letter sent via Whatsapp. The directive was sent without consulting his two deputy ministers, national police commissioner Fannie Masemola, the task team’s project leader, crime intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo or even President Cyril Ramaphosa who called for the task team’s establishment in 2018 to address the growing number of murders among ward councillors during local elections.

Mkhwanazi, Masemola and Khumalo have accused Mchunu of disbanding the task team as it was closing in on Gauteng based Big Five criminal cartel lead by murder suspects Vusimuzi Cat Matlala and Katiso Molefe. Deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya has also been implicated as Mchunu’s accomplice who ordered the removal of 121 case dockets from the task team with the intention of removing any evidence linked to Matlala and Molefe.

Both Mchunu and Sibiya have denied wrongdoing but there is no doubting the testimony against them from several witnesses is very damning.

