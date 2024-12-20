Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
SCORE: E
When the ministry of energy was removed from his portfolio, Gwede Mantashe was quick to clarify it was not a demotion but an opportunity to elevate petroleum, which had “long played second fiddle” to other sources in the energy sector. Central to this is his Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Act, which will fast-track petroleum exploration and development. Mantashe, who continues to rally against what he calls the “crusade” against oil and gas development, promises it will boost the country’s economic growth to 8%. His department has struggled to tackle illegal mining effectively, and has not implemented the artisanal and small-scale mining policy. And, with a backlog of 3 000 mining rights, Mantashe has promised that the new, long-delayed mineral licensing system — the cadastral system — will be operational by next year.