 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Sci-tech

Netflix acquires first video game studio

Netflix has announced the acquisition of its first video game studio, as the streaming giant bids to expand its entertainment empire with a push into the lucrative gaming sector. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
0

Netflix has announced the acquisition of its first video game studio, as the streaming giant bids to expand its entertainment empire with a push into the lucrative gaming sector.

The company announced on Tuesday that it has bought the California-based Night School Studio, best known as the creators of paranormal thriller game Oxenfree.

Netflix had indicated its intention to venture into video games in July, eyeing potential hits based on the storylines of popular TV series. 

The company said Night School’s “artistic excellence and proven track record make them invaluable partners as we build out the creative capabilities and library of Netflix games together”.

Night School co-founder Sean Krankel said in a blog post that it was “a surreal honor” to be the first games developer to join Netflix.

“Netflix gives film, TV, and now game makers an unprecedented canvas to create and deliver excellent entertainment to millions of people,” he wrote.

“There’s a kaleidoscope of butterflies in our team’s collective stomachs.”

Netflix has already signalled that access to the games it develops will be included in customers’ membership. 

The streaming giant said in August that it was starting limited testing of its gaming capabilities, with Android users in Poland able to try two games based on its “Stranger Things” horror series.

Along with its interest in games inspired by television, Netflix has previously developed various TV shows and movies based on games.

This week it announced it has commissioned a third season of “The Witcher”, which is based on a series of fantasy novels and video games. 

A kids’ TV show based on “Sonic the Hedgehog” is due to be released next year, while a series based on multiplayer battle epic “League of Legends” is out in November.

Netflix’s expansion into video games comes as it appears to be reaching a saturation point in the United States in terms of the number of households it can reach.

The company has openly said it competes with hit games such as Fortnite for people’s online entertainment time, and analysts suggest offering games could help attract new subscribers. 

The global gaming market now exceeds $300 billion, according to an April study by consulting firm Accenture.

Netflix has recruited a video game veteran, Facebook’s Mike Verdu, to lead its gaming team.

© Agence France-Presse

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse works from worldwide. AFP Photo's official Twitter account. Tweeting news and features from Agence France-Presse's global photo network Agence France Presse has over 120540 followers on Twitter.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Gupta-linked ‘fraudster’ nabbed en route to Dubai

M&G Premium

Kubentheran Moodley was caught trying to ‘flee’ to Dubai allegedly after his family was threatened by a debt collector and the state seized R232-million worth of his assets
khaya koko
National

Tourism industry hopeful of UK red list review

M&G Premium

Meeting between scientists of both countries may pave way for removal from red list
marcia zali

More top stories

National

Mkhize’s conduct was ‘at best improper, at worst unlawful’

The Special Investigating Unit says Mkhize’s denials that his family benefited were ‘untrue’
Paddy Harper
National

Gupta-linked ‘fraudster’ nabbed en route to Dubai

M&G Premium

Kubentheran Moodley was caught trying to ‘flee’ to Dubai allegedly after his family was threatened by a debt collector and the state seized R232-million worth of his assets
khaya koko
Environment

Climate envoys visit South Africa to plan for the end...

M&G Premium

Climate envoys from the UK, US, and the EU are in South Africa to discuss a possible coal retirement plan
tunicia phillips
Top Six

Turkey tribunal accuses state of systematic torture

M&G Premium

The international tribunal is preparing a complaint to the International Criminal Court after concluding that torture and abductions, coinciding with attacks on the judiciary and media, could amount to crimes against humanity
Emsie Ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×