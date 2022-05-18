How to safeguard your digital footprint in cyberspace

Almost every person is somehow connected to cyberspace. If you have access to the internet you have already created a digital footprint. Given the vast, sometimes unknown, platform of cyberspace, how can you best protect yourself against cyberbullies and hackers?

Cyberspace has a low entry barrier, according to Bruce Watson, chair of artificial intelligence for cybersecurity at Stellenbosch University’s School for Data-Science and Computational Thinking. Everyone from teenagers to companies and law enforcement has access to it.

“Once you’re exposed in cyberspace, it doesn’t matter how far you go on the planet. If you are connected in any way via the Internet or to some other kind of network, then you’re exposed,” Watson said.