New Joburg high school boasts a R3m eSports Arena

Born out of the Covid-19 pandemic, Centennial Schools in Sunninghill opened in 2022 and follows the Independent Examinations Board curriculum, including additional subjects and masterclasses to help prepare learners for the modern world.

The state-of-the-art 300m2 eSports arena cost R3-million to kit out and runs on one gigabytes per second fibre internet connection with back-up generators during load-shedding. It features 30 individual gaming stations, a spectator stand, 70-inch TV screens, six Xbox motor racing stations, a lounge area to relax and in the works is a shout-casting studio.