New Joburg high school boasts a R3m eSports Arena

“We partnered with Asus Republic of Gamers, specced the arena with the best gaming chairs, screens, and machines. We physically built sim racers with proper racing seats. Students get to play games like Formula 1 or Forza, and other titles like Fifa.” (Photo: centennialschools.co.za)
Born out of the Covid-19 pandemic, Centennial Schools in Sunninghill opened in 2022 and follows the Independent Examinations Board curriculum, including additional subjects and masterclasses to help prepare learners for the modern world.

The state-of-the-art 300m2 eSports arena cost R3-million to kit out and runs on one gigabytes per second fibre internet connection with back-up generators during load-shedding. It features 30 individual gaming stations, a spectator stand, 70-inch TV screens, six Xbox motor racing stations, a lounge area to relax and in the works is a shout-casting studio.

Nafisa Akabor
Nafisa Akabor is a freelance technology journalist.

