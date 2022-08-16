Subscribe

Sci-tech

Samsung flexes with the flip and fold

0

Samsung has persisted with its range of the Galaxy Z Series of foldables and despite an initial failure, it is now a fourth-generation product. The new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 were unveiled last week globally, which will make its way to South Africa on 1 September.

The folding tablet and flip phone look very similar to last year’s models, but feature a redesigned, slimmer hinge mechanism and other incremental updates.

Aimed at different audiences, the foldables feature Samsung’s signature Flex Mode that lets the screen sit between 75º and 115º angles.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Nafisa Akabor
Nafisa Akabor

Nafisa Akabor is a freelance technology journalist.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Marikana: There should have been disciplinary proceeding, says Ian Farlam

M&G PREMIUM

The chair of the commission of inquiry says a personal apology from Cyril Ramaphosa would help families of the dead to heal
sonri naidoo
Environment

Sasol gas price hike ‘will hurt South African businesses, consumers’

Jump in price of gas to be challenged in court as controversy roils
mandisa nyathi
Opinion

Marikana stains the tapestry of South Africa’s democracy

Ten years on, the massacre at the mine remains a metaphor for the ills of our society
sizwe mpofu walsh
National

The Mail & Guardian’s first documentary is on Marikana. This...

Fathers talk about their regret for sending their sons to the mines, wives speak about coming to terms with the death of their husbands
sonri naidoo
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×