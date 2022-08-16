Samsung flexes with the flip and fold

Samsung has persisted with its range of the Galaxy Z Series of foldables and despite an initial failure, it is now a fourth-generation product. The new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 were unveiled last week globally, which will make its way to South Africa on 1 September.

The folding tablet and flip phone look very similar to last year’s models, but feature a redesigned, slimmer hinge mechanism and other incremental updates.

Aimed at different audiences, the foldables feature Samsung’s signature Flex Mode that lets the screen sit between 75º and 115º angles.