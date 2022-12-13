Subscribe

Sci-tech

The M&G’s guide to the best techie Christmas gifts

The Apple Macbook Air M2 is top of the M&G's Christmas tech gifts guide. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
0

The Mail & Guardian has drawn up a list of premium tech toys worthy of your holiday wish list. In no order, they are:

Apple Macbook Air M2

There is a reason the new Macbook Air M2 received glowing global reviews. Having used one for close to five months now, I can attest to that. The 2022 Air has been redesigned to look like a Pro, yet it is thinner and lighter. 

It features Apple’s new M2 chip, which is a significant improvement over previous Intel-based Macbooks. It remains silent despite its fan-less design for hours on end, most notably when using resource-intensive apps like Photoshop. It has a crisp bright display, a much-needed 1080p HD webcam upgrade, and touch ID. The M2 Air has a ridiculously good battery life and you can now charge it using a MagSafe cable, which frees up both USB-C ports for accessories. 

Price: R25 999.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K

Samsung’s new Neo QLED TV now comes in 8K resolution. It is powered by a neural quantum AI processor with better contrast and crisp quality, with various technologies including backlit dimming. 

Apart from its latest TV technologies, as an ecosystem, it has a Smart Hub and apps for an improved user experience, which includes cloud gaming, on-screen multitasking, NFT management and video calls on Google Duo if you connect a smartphone. It also supports a vertical interface for YouTube or TikTok; and Multi View to watch content from other sources with picture-in-picture (PIP) mode. 

It is suitable for gaming and supports 4K 120Hz and low latency HDR gaming, paired with built-in Dolby Atmos for 3D sound. With access to Samsung Smart Things, you can control all supported smart devices from one place. 

Price: R62 999.

Oculus Quest 2

The Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset offers a standalone VR experience without a gaming console or PC. It is owned by Meta and referred to as the Meta Quest 2, thus a Facebook account is required. 

The Quest 2 is powered by the Snapdragon XR2 platform, 256GBGB of storage, a high resolution of 1832×1920 per eye and 90Hz refresh rate. The headset is wireless and comes with two touch controllers, a charging cable, AA batteries, power adaptor and a silicone cover. It offers a cinematic 3D positional audio, a spacer for those who wear glasses for comfort. 

Beat Saber is included as a free game download in 2022, but there are more than 350 VR other titles you can buy in various categories. If you purchase a separate cable, it can be used for PC games from Steam. 

Price: R14 995.

DJI Avata

Every year, DJI releases a clutch of drones, but 2022 brought out the unique Avata that offers a new paradigm in the form of “first person view” (FPV) drone flights. Instead of flying a standalone drone, you wear the DJI Goggles 2 headset and get straight into the pilot’s seat. It is paired with a motion controller to offer a unique flying experience. 

Use the triggers to bolt forward or brake and swivel your wrist to turn. You can hover, accelerate, zoom, stop in a fraction of a second, and it features “turtle mode”, which flips back up to take off when it lands upside down. It records in 4K at 60fps from its 48MP sensor, offers a 155-degree wide view, 20GB of storage, and has built-in modes to record stable footage. A single charge yields 18 minutes of flight time, and it has a 10km transmission distance. 

Price: R29 999.

Sony WH-1000XM5

A follow up to Sony’s most popular WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are the WH-1000XM5s. No points for the naming convention. These over-ear headphones have an updated design with a single hinge, weigh 250g, but come with a larger carry case because it no longer folds up. It offers exceptional sound quality, pairs to two devices, and has the all-important active noise cancellation (ANC) feature. The earcups feature touch controls to play, pause, skip, adjust volume or toggle ANC. 

Battery life from a single charge promises up to 30 hours, suitable for long haul flights, but a quick three-minute charge yields three hours of playback. Included with the headphones are the carry case, 1.2m headphone cable and a USB charging cable. 

Price: R9 499.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The most premium folding device you can get your hands on today is Samsung’s exceptionally well-built Galaxy Z Fold 4. The large 7.6-inch folding tablet is a multi-tasking beast that lets you work simultaneously from three apps and access another floating one. 

It also features the best hardware you can get from Samsung; a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 12GB of RAM, storage going all the way up to 1TB and a 4400mAh battery. It has three cameras, more than you will ever need; including a 50MP triple rear, a 10MP selfie-cam, and 4MP under-display one. With seamless Google and Microsoft integration, the Z Fold 4 lets you work from anywhere. 

Price: R36 999.

Hobot Legee D7

One of the best things about a smart home is automating chores, and there is no better way to do it than with the Hobot Legee D7 robovac. This nifty D shaped cleaner is designed to go into corners and has a trick up its sleeve; it cleans both floors and carpets. 

It has an extremely powerful 2700Pa tangle-less suction, can climb 20mm over obstacles and a 6mm smart lifting mop when it’s on carpets. It stores 5 maps in its memory, lets you create virtual barriers and room dividers and can operate with voice commands (Google, Siri) or its app. 

There are eight cleaning modes including a custom one, and you can schedule your clean ups, like outside of load shedding slots, before you wake up, or if you’re on holiday and want to return to a dust-free home. Best suited if you have pets, allergies, or kids. 

Price: R8 999.

Logitech G502 X Plus

If you need a gaming mouse, look no further than Logitech’s top of the line G502 X Plus, its next-generation mouse from its best-selling line-up. It features Logitech’s Lightforce hybrid optical mechanical switches that promises everything important in the gaming world – speed, reliability, precision, and crisp response. 

It is wireless, has customisable RGB lighting, and an ergonomic design, as you’d expect from Logitech. It also has a reversible and removable DPI-shift button, lets you reprogram buttons, adjust sensors, or create different profiles. The mouse itself has a storage compartment for the USB receiver so you don’t lose it, for wireless connectivity as it lacks Bluetooth. 

Price: R2 999.

Nafisa Akabor
Nafisa Akabor

Nafisa Akabor is a freelance technology journalist.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Sci-tech

The M&G’s guide to the best techie Christmas gifts

They range from the new Macbook Air M2 and Samsung’s new Neo QLED TV to the Avata DJI drone
Nafisa Akabor
Sport

The best World Cup since the turn of the century

Crazy upsets, underdogs competing till the death and the prospect of an African team in the final has made this World Cup so amazing
Eyaaz Matwadia
National

Karoo’s SKA telescopes aim to go back 100 million years...

Discoveries have already been made, and now the Square Kilometre Array is being expanded to 197 dishes
denvor de wee
Politics

Tony Yengeni appeals ban on standing for election at the...

The jailed fraudster says his criminal record has been expunged and that the step-aside rule can’t be applied retrospectively
Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×