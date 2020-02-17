LOGIN
Subscribe
Special Reports

Strategic social investments are a catalyst for social progress

Barloworld Mbewu introduces a new vision for shared value for corporate South Africa, says Noluvu Ngcwabe
0

The inauguration of the Barloworld Mbewu programme to facilitate the growth of social enterprises signalled the cementing of a new approach to the company’s mission to make a difference. Over the years, Barloworld has sought to use its core capabilities to contribute to economic activity and, through the Barloworld Foundation, it has invested in a number of different areas, including education, youth empowerment, health and welfare.  Barloworld has sought to do more and measurably contribute to social progress — particularly in the face of increasing poverty and unemployment. The outcome of the community support programmes review was the design of Barloworld Mbewu, a programme to help facilitate the growth of social enterprises, to enable them to scale up and become sustainable entities. 

At Barloworld, we believe social enterprises are an important channel for sustainable change and development and that by supporting social enterprises, corporates have an opportunity to make a significant impact in communities across South Africa.

This three-year initiative is set to grow carefully selected social enterprises, helping them to become sustainable and so uplift the communities they serve. The programme provides seed funding, access to further finance and incubation to selected social enterprises.

Diverging from traditional CSI/CSR approaches

Barloworld Mbewu introduces a new vision for shared value for corporate South Africa. Corporate social investment (CSI) by corporate South Africa total billions annually. However, despite noble intent and social investments, social and economic challenges — growing unemployment, poverty, service delivery issues and an increasing class divide — are clear indications that traditional CSI/CSR approaches are simply not enough to deliver the desired impact.

The traditional approach to CSI programmes tends to offer ongoing financial donations or support to those in need, which often fosters a culture of dependence, with limited long-term sustainability. Barloworld Mbewu differs from traditional CSI initiatives in that it nurtures self-sustainability and enables beneficiaries to move away from dependence on grant funding. 

Strategic social investment

Strategic social investment can help overcome challenges such as youth unemployment and the marginalisation of communities.  Strategic social investment demands that companies interrogate their traditional approach to CSI with the aim of reconfiguring it. NGOs should be encouraged to create sustainable funding models. The current funding criteria for NGOs must include impact measurement. This approach will help to build an ecosystem of economically sustainable businesses anchored in the desire for social value creation.

With the support for social enterprises gaining momentum, Barloworld believes that now is the time for corporate South Africa to roll up its sleeves and collectively work to consolidate its role as a catalyst for social progress. Through a united push and targeted initiatives, corporate South Africa can catalyse social enterprises into vehicles that help to deliver change and real progress.

Noluvo Ngcwabe is head of corporate social investment at Barloworld

Derek Davey

Recommended

Politics

De Klerk now admits apartheid was a crime against humanity

-
Apartheid’s last president walks back comments that definition was a Soviet plot
Read more
Sport

‘Friendly’ Aussies ready for hostile tour

-
Coach Justin Langer and captain Aaron Finch are hopeful the game will be played in good spirits despite the expectation of crowd jeers
Read more
Sport

Simeone has lost his soldiers but not his bite

-
Liverpool will come up against a decidedly familiar iron will when they face Atleti
Read more
Opinion

February 11 1990: Mandela’s media conquest

-
Nelson Mandela’s release from prison was also South Africa’s first ‘media event’. And, despite the NP’s, and the SABC’s, attempt to control the narrative, the force of Madiba’s personality meant that he emerged as a celebrity
Read more
Special Reports

We all have a part to play to make South Africa work

-
Powering societal progress demands partnerships between all stakeholders
Read more
Special Reports

So you want to be a social entrepreneur?

-
Do the research first; it will save money and time later
Read more
Special Reports

Social entrepreneurship means business

-
Enterprises with a cause at their core might be exactly what our economy desperately needs
Read more
Special Reports

Looking inwards

-
Businesses are finding tangible ways to give back – but only because consumers demand it
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Politics

De Klerk now admits apartheid was a crime against humanity

Apartheid’s last president walks back comments that definition was a Soviet plot
-
Read more
Opinion

February 11 1990: Mandela’s media conquest

Nelson Mandela’s release from prison was also South Africa’s first ‘media event’. And, despite the NP’s, and the SABC’s, attempt to control the narrative, the force of Madiba’s personality meant that he emerged as a celebrity
-
Read more
National

Eastern Cape MEC orders graft investigation after two workers killed...

The killing of two council workers at the Amathole district municipality appears to be linked to tender fraud and corruption
-
Read more
National

Strike-off case pulls in judge

Judge Mushtak Parker is implicated in an application to strike off his former partners. He is also involved in the fight between the Western Cape high court’s judge president and his deputy
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Press Releases

Response to the report of the independent assessors

-
VUT welcomes the publishing of the report of the independent assessors to investigate concerns of poor governance, leadership, management, corruption and fraud at the university.
Read more
Press Releases

NWU student receives international award

-
Carol-Mari Schulz received the Bachelor of Health Sciences in Occupational Hygiene Top Achiever Award.
Read more
Press Releases

Academic programme resumes at all campuses

-
Lectures, practicals, seminars and tutorials will all resume today as per specific academic timetables.
Read more
Special Reports

Strategic social investments are a catalyst for social progress

-
Barloworld Mbewu enables beneficiaries to move away from dependence on grant funding
Read more
Special Reports

We all have a part to play to make South Africa work

-
Powering societal progress demands partnerships between all stakeholders
Read more
Special Reports

So you want to be a social entrepreneur?

-
Do the research first; it will save money and time later
Read more
Special Reports

Social entrepreneurship means business

-
Enterprises with a cause at their core might be exactly what our economy desperately needs
Read more
Special Reports

Looking inwards

-
Businesses are finding tangible ways to give back – but only because consumers demand it
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.